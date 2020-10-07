3 book recommendations just in time for National Book Month

October is National Book Month, and for this month’s recommendations, Melissa Dalton Martinez from the Book Break has books in three different categories:

Authors Justin and Jennifer Eller tell the story of how they both tragically lost spouses and were thrust into trials only the widowed face.

When they decided it was time to start dating and eventually remarry, another set of unique challenges came with blending their two families. From a Latter-Day Saint perspective, the authors share stories and lessons learned for working through loss, new love, and blending families.

Lewis Carroll, author of the classic book Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, secretly recorded the true story of his actual travels to Wonderland in four journals which have been lost to the world…until now. This book is perfect for children and students who want to take a deep dive into an unforgettable, action-packed story.

You get what you pay for, right?

Not when it comes to health care in America. We pay twice as much as any other developed nation for health care, yet we have the worst health of them all. If the safety record of American hospitals were transposed onto the airline industry, a fully loaded 747 would crash every other week! And while we pay the highest taxes for health care in the world, tens of thousands of Americans die each year from treatable illness merely because they can’t afford medical care.

How did we reach this shameful state? You’ll be shocked to find out not only who’s to blame, but more importantly, how easy the solution can be.

