3 book recommendations for spring reading

March is here and a lot of people are starting to shop around for Easter presents. This year, instead of just giving your loved ones candy and flowers, how about the gift of a great book? Today, Melissa Dalton Martinez from the Book Break brought three book recommendations well-suited for anyone on your list.

The first recommendation is “The Hope of the Promise: Israel in Ancient & Latter Days” by Dr. Joseph Q. Jarvis, and it’s a perfect way to capture the spirit of Easter. This book has over 100 photographs taken while Dr. Jarvis was leading a tour group on Israel and Jerusalem. Through these beautiful photographs and in-depth analysis, you will visit the modern nation of Israel, encounter the people who made history in the Bible, experience events from thousands of years ago and learn about what all of this means for today

This book is a great Easter book for anyone that wants to keep the Easter spirit in their home and wants to learn more about Israel and Jerusalem.

The next recommendation is great for middle-grade readers, and great for introducing new perspectives they might not get otherwise.

“Real” by Carol Cujec and Peyton Goddard is the story of a nonverbal autistic girl named Charity. Told from her perspective, the book follows Charity’s challenges with her own disability and with the abuse she faces from her teachers and classmates. “Real” is inspired by a true story, and it teaches readers to value and include everyone no matter their ability.

The final recommendation, “A Captain for Caroline Gray by Julie Wright, is for any fan of historical romance.

The heroine and namesake of the book, Caroline Gray, is a daring and intelligent woman whose intellect, education, and forthright opinions have intimidated every potential suitor she has come across. She is sent away to meet the son of a family friend who might consider a proposal, but that is when she meets Captain Thomas Scott. Captain Scott is intrigued by her boldness, and soon an attraction begins to blossom between them.

There is a giveaway contest for “The Hope of the Promise,” “Real,” and “A Captain for Caroline Gray.” You can go to the Book Break and enter to win one of these books for free. Winners will be notified on the morning of March 11th.

This story contains sponsored content.