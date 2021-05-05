3 authentic Mexican restaurants to spice up your Cinco de Mayo celebrations

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Katy with Taste Utah brought dishes from three family-owned and operated restaurants inviting you to celebrate their heritage and Cinco de Mayo through food. Taste Utah always says that, “food is a necessity, but it’s how we create it, share it and experience it together that truly shapes our community” — and this day is no exception.

Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexico’s victory over the French empire. During this time the Mexican army was outnumbered and the French were considered one of the most powerful armed forces on the globe. During the conflict, 2,000 Mexican soldiers and about 2,700 armed civilians managed to defeat the 6,000 French on that historic day. The celebration pays tribute to these brave soldiers and gastronomy is a big part of that.

Communities celebrate the day with some of the most traditional dishes, like mole, sweet potatoes, and typical candies, including the iconic borrachitos (little drunks) — jelly fruit candies soaked in tequila or rum and covered with sugar.

Make sure to stop by these popular Mexican restaurants this week in celebration of Cinco de Mayo.

Lola – Contemporary Mexican Cuisine located at 856 E 900 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84105

El Asadero Mexican Food – Traditional Mexican Cuisine located at 1011 W North Temple , Salt Lake City, UT 84116.

Real Taqueria – Family owned, serving authentic Mexican Food located at 1869 Murray Holladay Rd, UT 84117

Get tasting Utah with in-depth looks at the best restaurants and farms across Utah. Go to Taste Utah now.

This story contains sponsored content.