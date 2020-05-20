2020 Nursing school graduates already fighting the coronavirus

Ameritech College prepares students to serve as competent professionals, to advance their careers, and to pursue lifelong learning within the medical field. They have been happy to be in a position to be able to assist the country and the state in this time of need. They’re confident in the abilities of the 2020 graduating class and proud of their desire to serve during this difficult time.

Several of Ameritech’s students have sought out ways to help during this pandemic, including volunteering their time to the state’s COVID-19 task force. As for the college, their wonderful faculty continue to teach in a virtual setting and provide opportunities for students to have access to their simulation lab, while still abiding by the guidance provided by our health department.

There are a lot of different feelings as the first graduating class starts their careers. Nervousness, anxiety, excitement, there are a lot of emotions, but Ameritech is confident in their abilities and are proud of their desire to serve the community in these times.

The 2020 graduates are employed at about 40 different institutions from Logan to St. George with approximately 95% of graduates staying in Utah to work. 15 students in the OTA program partnered with Salt Lake County Youth Services to provide over 450 hours of service to the youth in the community. Many students have been recognized for personal community service during the pandemic. Translation and personal visits to patients’ homes for testing and care.

