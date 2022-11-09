(Good Things Utah) When Utahns think of cheese, the first name coming to mind is always Cache Valley Creamery. The brand has been producing gourmet cheese products for over 75 years now, making them certainly one of the most trusted here in our state.

When cooking with cheeses from Cache Valley Creamery, you can be sure that the finest ingredients have come together to make your meal better than ever.

Putting these cheeses to the test, we tried some of their signature recipes ourselves with Dutch Oven Mac N’ Cheese and Cheesy Broccoli Leek Soup.

To learn more and browse more recipes, go online to CacheValleyCreamery.com.

Dutch Oven Mac N’ Cheese

INGREDIENTS:

10 oz. uncooked macaroni

3 tbsp. Cache Valley® Butter

2 tbsp. flour

1 cup evaporated milk

1 cup light cream

1 tbsp. onion powder

2 tsp. garlic powder

Salt and pepper to taste

½ cup Cache Valley® Finely Shredded Colby Jack

1 cup Cache Valley® Finely Shredded Cheddar & Monterey Jack

1 cup panko bread crumbs, or as needed

DIRECTIONS:

PREHEAT oven to 400° F. COOK macaroni following packaging instructions. Drain and set aside. PLACE butter in a heated dutch oven. ADD flour to the dutch oven when butter is melted and mix with a spatula until brown. ADD evaporated milk and light cream slowly, stirring constantly as you add ingredients to avoid clumps. LOWER heat and let boil. SEASON with onion powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper. ADD the Cache Valley® Finely Shredded Colby Jack and Cache Valley® Finely Shredded Cheddar & Monterey Jack and continue stirring until the cheese melts. ADD cooked macaroni and mix well. COMBINE panko bread crumbs, onion powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper in a bowl. SPRINKLE macaroni mixture with just enough of the bread crumbs to coat most of the surface and top with remaining cheese. BAKE in the preheated oven for 20 minutes. Turn on the oven’s broiler and continue to cook until the crust is golden brown and crisp about 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and let sit for at least 15 to 20 minutes before serving. SERVE and enjoy the cheesy goodness from the Valley.

Broccoli Leak Soup

INGREDIENTS:

2 tbsp. Cache Valley® butter

3 cups (about 12 oz.) chopped leeks

¼ cup all-purpose flour

1 (12 oz.) bottle of ale, pilsner, or other light-colored beer

4 cups vegetable or chicken stock

1 pkg. (12 oz.) broccoli florets, chopped

¼ cup heavy cream

3 cups (about 12 oz.) Cache Valley® Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese, divided

Salt and pepper

DIRECTIONS:

MELT butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. ADD chopped leeks and cook, stirring occasionally for about 5 to 10 minutes or until tender. SPRINKLE the flour onto leeks and stir until well blended, about 1 minute. STIR in beer slowly, making sure to eliminate any lumps. ADD stock and broccoli, increase heat to medium-high, and bring mixture to a boil. REDUCE heat and simmer for 15 minutes. Add more stock or water if soup becomes too thick. STIR in heavy cream. TURN OFF the heat and add 2½ cups of cheese, ⅓ of a cup at a time. Continue stirring until cheese is completely melted. SEASON with salt and pepper to taste. SPRINKLE each bowl with 1 tbsp. of the remaining ½ cup cheese before serving.

