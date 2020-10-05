2 must-have board games for the whole family

Get Games was established in 2017 after creating the concepts for two pilot games in early 2016. As a lifelong gamer, the creator had the opportunity to try many games – both old and new. Inspired by many of these, and always having the desire to create something fun and entertaining for people everywhere, they decided to create some unique games and launch the company. Today, you can choose to Get Real, or you can decide to Get Elected.

Get Elected

Want an alternative to the craziness that has become our presidential election? Amuse yourself and your friends/family by pretending to hold your own presidential election, but this time with really silly candidates who will go head to head trying to out-scandal each other while building popularity (and money) to win states and win the election.

This game takes some amusing moments from political history and adds a creative set of zany political events and strategies to help candidates earn the money and popularity needed to win states and the game. It’s easy to learn, fun to play, no prior political knowledge required, and not intended as an educational game.

Get Real

A fun way to stumble thru the twisting path of life, experiencing life in new and amusing ways. The game has overtones of Life but is card-based and far more interactive between players. It captures some of the key moments in life (picking a career, changing a career, getting married, having kids, buying/selling property, earning money, engaging in business deals – some legal, some not so much, and avoiding jail). But it does so in a unique and funny way. The game is guaranteed to be the best 2 hours you can spend during your week.

Both games are currently available for sale NOW, but currently only through the website. Get your games now!

