(Good Things Utah) Maddy Pace from Studio 101 in Salt Lake City joined us for more great advice to make the most of our hair routines. This week, she dished on two great ways to make hair ultra-shiny.

(See below)

Treatment Tips for Ultra-Shiny Hair

Tip #1: Davines

Website:

OI Liquid Luster This rinse-off liquid treatment is designed to work in 60 seconds, giving the hair extra shine, silkiness, and a glass-like finish. $50 CLICK HERE FOR PRODUCT

OI Hair Butter This antioxidant-rich treatment is designed to condition, hydrate, and give hair an ultra-rich look once complete. $44 CLICK HERE FOR PRODUCT

OI Liquid Luster | Before and After

OI Liquid Luster | Before and After

Tip #2: Brazilian Blowouts

The secret to this treatment is the infusion of liquid keratin formula into the hair, giving it a protective layer, reducing frizz, and sealing cuticles.

Overall, this treatment (when done right) is a semi-permanent way to strengthen and smooth hair, while also giving it an ultra-shiny aesthetic. Studio 101 encourages having this treatment done by a professional to get the best results.

Studio 101

718 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City

Book an appointment: Website: www.bit.ly/hairwizards Social Media: @maddydoesyourhair Phone: 435-574-9776

**This segment contains sponsored content