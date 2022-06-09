(Good Things Utah) Maddy Pace from Studio 101 in Salt Lake City joined us for more great advice to make the most of our hair routines. This week, she dished on two great ways to make hair ultra-shiny.
Treatment Tips for Ultra-Shiny Hair
Tip #1: Davines
Website:
us.davines.com
OI Liquid Luster
This rinse-off liquid treatment is designed to work in 60 seconds, giving the hair extra shine, silkiness, and a glass-like finish.
$50
OI Hair Butter
This antioxidant-rich treatment is designed to condition, hydrate, and give hair an ultra-rich look once complete.
$44
Tip #2: Brazilian Blowouts
The secret to this treatment is the infusion of liquid keratin formula into the hair, giving it a protective layer, reducing frizz, and sealing cuticles.
Overall, this treatment (when done right) is a semi-permanent way to strengthen and smooth hair, while also giving it an ultra-shiny aesthetic. Studio 101 encourages having this treatment done by a professional to get the best results.
Studio 101
718 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City
Book an appointment:
Website: www.bit.ly/hairwizards
Social Media: @maddydoesyourhair
Phone: 435-574-9776
**This segment contains sponsored content