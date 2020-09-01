18 magnificent homes in the Park City area

There are 18 exquisite homes on display throughout the Park City area and Heber Valley, all within or insight of the scenic mountain ranges that offer world-class skiing, hiking, biking, dining, and golf.

These luxurious homes range from traditional mountain homes that use rustic logs, reclaimed wood, and rock, to contemporary homes that incorporate exposed steel beams, large windows all with clean architectural lines. Their amenities include gourmet kitchens, spa-like master baths, idyllic landscapes, and theater-quality home entertainment systems showcasing the latest technologies. Every home, however, achieves a balanced harmony with its natural surroundings.

Join Park City Area Home Builders Association on August 28–30, September 4-7 for this incredible event viewing some of Park City’s most prestigious homes. Times to view these homes will be Fridays from 2 pm-8 pm and Saturdays, Sundays, & Labor Day and Monday from 10 am-6 pm. Tickets are 20$ – online only. If you want to participate in the new virtual tour instead, follow these steps:

Go to Virtual Park City Area Showcase Of Homes

Enter the Transaction ID.

View the homes in any order, as many times as you wish.

Get inspired and enjoy!

Tickets are valid for both the traditional walk-through and the new virtual Showcase. Each ticket is good for all dates and times. Each ticket is good for one visit per home plus re-entry to two homes of your choice. These 18 magnificent homes will not disappoint!

To learn more visit Park City Area Showcase of Homes or you can buy tickets now.

PROMO CODE: GTU2020 for $3 OFF.

This story contains sponsored content.