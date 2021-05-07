10 Utah teachers received $500 grants to fund education projects

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

America First Credit Union is excited to launch the America First Credit Union FUNDamentals Teacher Grant Contest.

Ten $500 grants to fund education projects were awarded by America First Credit Union. One of the winners was Kristy Larsen from West Point Jr. High School.

In February, they announced FUNDamentals, a free customizable financial literacy program created for kindergarten through 12th-grade students and teachers. Earlier, America First announced a $50,000 commitment in grant awards to teachers or school districts that build on their commitment to elevating youth financial literacy.

Teachers can request access to FUNDamentals by visiting America First and then use FUNDamentals with their students.

Visit America First Credit Union Educators for additional information on the teacher grant programs.

This story contains sponsored content.