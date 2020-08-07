10% of all professional helicopter pilots in the U.S come from this Utah University

Did you know that SUU trains 10% of all professional helicopter pilots in the U.S and boast a 95% job placement?

More than 400 students from around the world study at the SUU Aviation program, which includes a fleet of 16 airplanes, 23 helicopters and state of the art facilities. They also recently launched a new first of its kind Aviation Maintenance Technician program!

Michael Mower, Executive Director and Chief Flight Instructor for Southern Utah University’s aviation program joined Good Things Utah to talk about their world-class programs. Mower brings his years of service in the United States Air Force to the classroom, enriching discussions and interactions with current students. Michael talked about all the programs available at SUU.

Southern Utah University offers training in Rotor Wing Pilot (helicopter) or Fixed Wing Pilot (airplane) components. These tracks share a common core of general education and general aviation core courses. Their specialized flight labs, located at the Cedar City, Utah Airport (CDC), include state-of-the-art aircraft that will get you off the ground in no time. In addition, SUU offers a newly created aircraft maintenance technician program to meet a growing need in the industry.

Obtaining the qualifications necessary for a career in aviation requires rigorous training and in-depth education. The flight school you choose is important. It must offer precisely the right balance of college education, practical flight training, theoretical aviation knowledge, hands-on flying experience, and simulated flight environments. Luckily, the amazing programs at SUU offer everything you need to get your career started.

This is the ideal time to pursue a degree as a Professional Pilot. As a helicopter pilot, there are job positions available in law enforcement, electronic news gathering, emergency medical services, sightseeing tours, agriculture, and transportation. Or if you want to pursue a career as a fixed-wing flight instructor, airline pilot, agricultural pilot, or a cargo delivery pilot, all of your necessary skills will be developed in your training at SUU.

To learn more about these amazing opportunities visit Southern Utah University Aviation.

This story contains sponsored content.