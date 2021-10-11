10 fun ways to instantly get in the mood for fall

(Good Things Utah) – If you’ve ever been to Staheli Farms you already know that the agricultural wonder that they share with the community grows adventure on every acre. But, if you’re a newcomer, you’ll soon find a new treasure-trove of memories and traditions that will last long into the future!

The Farm isn’t just a place where cows live or simply a place where food grows, it’s a place where real life happens. The family has been on the land for six generations and now they want to share it with you. During fall, Staheli Farms invites you to experience their farm—to connect with nature, to breathe the fresh country air, to smell the fresh-cut hay, and to discover the miracle of agriculture and everyday life on the Farm.

Whatever you do this fall, make sure Staheli family farm is on your family’s calendar for fall fun. Here are 10 attractions to get you fired up for some fall fun.

1. Corn Maze

All ages will enjoy wandering in our Corn Maze! Take a map (or don’t!) and find your way out. Make a game with your group, form teams for a race, or just enjoy getting lost… Anyway, you go through their maze you’re sure to come out with a smile! For more information click here!

2. Field of Screams

Staheli Farms most popular attraction. Make your way through the Field of Screams! With jumps at every turn, you never know who you might run into… or who might run into you! The Field of Screams is completely separate from the regular corn maze. For more information on our Field of Screams, click here!

3. Pumpkin Patch

It’s great to pick your own pumpkin and take a classic fall photo! Staheli has fresh and plump pumpkins, re-stocked weekly. You can purchase the tiny ones for pies, and weigh the large ones for jack-o-lanterns. ONLY THOSE WHO PURCHASE A WRISTBAND will be allowed in the Pumpkin Patch, as it is unique and maintained as one of the attractions here at the Farm. If all you want is a pumpkin or a photo, the lowest ticket price is the Corn Maze Admission. More about the Pumpkin Patch, here. Patch hours are Monday-Thursday 5:00pm-9:00pm and Fridays & Saturdays Noon-9:00pm.

4. Farmland Fun

Included with Corn Maze admission, this is the place to either relax and unwind or to get active and have some good clean fun in the dirt! The farmland includes over 30 attractions and several special tokened attractions and private vendors. For a complete list of Farmland attractions and a sampling of visitors’ photos, click here. The Farmland is open during regular fall hours. Some Farmland attractions close at 10 pm on weekends. Tokened attractions do not open until 5 pm Mon – Thurs, and 1 pm on Fridays & Saturdays.

5. On-site Food Concessions

Concession booths are filled with yummy food, soft drinks, and treats! Sit down for dinner and enjoy the famous Corn Dogs, Nachos, Corn Bread n’ Soup, BBQ Sandwiches, and much more! We also can help with your sweet tooth…. Enjoy the secret family-made Caramel Pumpkin Pie, a delicious scone, or pick from a variety of fall treats and candy! If it seems crowded, there is plenty of overflow seating in the main pavilion. To view the menu, click here. Food concessions are open during regular fall hours.

6. Meet the Witches of Staheli Farms

Farm witches are here to entertain the children with jokes, magic, and dancing! To find out when their brooms will land at the Farmland and Spooky Trick-or-Treat Trail, click here. The witches mingle with guests at the Farm, always ready with a cackle and a photo with your family!

7. The Cow Train

Have you taken a ride in our Cow Train? Those of any age will love zippin’ through pastures in the barrels of fun! (1 token required, with paid admission) Tokened attractions do not open until 5 pm Mon – Thurs, and 1 pm on Fridays & Saturdays. The Cow Train closes and the token rate changes to 3 tokens/Round Trip w/paid admission at DUSK on M, TH, F, S to accommodate the Spooky Trick-or-Treat Trail riders (All times subject to change).

8. Injury Smart Spooky Trick-or-treat Trail

NOW FREE!! Kids get their own haunted house (Spooky, but not too scary). After the haunted house, visit the witches in the Witch Hut for some wacky trick-or-treating the witchy way! The Injury Smart Spooky Trick-or-treat Trail is open OCT. 1, 4, 8, 9, 11, 15, 16, 18, 22, 23, 25, 29, 30. For more information, click here.

9. Campfire & S’mores

Did you know you can rent one of the campfires for your family or group? Staheli even includes S’mores for an additional cost. Click here to reserve your time slot. No refunds for no-shows.

10. Petting Zoo

Voted #1 attraction by families, the petting zoo has been upgraded recently. Staheli Farms sure loves animals! Their pen has goats, sheep, pigs, and many others. Look around and visit the llamas, turkeys, hens, donkeys, horses, cows, bunnies, and more! There are convenient hand-washing stations and hand sanitizer, as well. Purchase feed for all the animals.

To learn more visit Staheli Farms now.

More of the Lastest on GTU Recipes Table Talk Featured Guests

This story contains sponsored content.