Learn how you can help feed hungry children across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – USANA Foundation assists communities around the world, as well as right here in Utah with programs like the USANA Kids Eat progam. USANA Kids Eat was created to help address the issue that 1 in 9 Utah children suffer from food insecurity – meaning they are unsure where their next meal is coming from – and are at risk for going hungry.

USANA Health Sciences is a Utah-based global health company operating in 24 markets around the world. The USANA Foundation started the USANA Kids Eat program.

More than 84 Wasatch Front schools and organizations are supported by USANA Kids Eat. Backpacks full of food are provided for at-risk youth.

Almost 14,000 students in Salt Lake City schools don’t know where their next meal will come from. And experts predict that food-insecurity for children will drastically worsen. In 2022, USANA Kids Eat provided more than 444,000 meals to at-risk youth in 84 schools from Ogden to Herriman.

USANA Kids Eat needs community support to help feed hungry children. They seeking corporate sponsors and volunteers for fall to adopt schools across Utah.

How you can help:

• Become a Monthly Donor

o Every dollar goes to food for kids.

o No donation goes to administration costs. That’s taken care of by USANA Health Sciences.

• Join the Weekend Bag Program

Adopt a school.

o Families

o Business Teams

Visit UsanaKidsEat.org for more information.

Sponsored by USANA Kids Eat.