(Good Things Utah) Kiana Williams is in the kitchen showing off a healthy and delicious recipe for Zuppa Toscana!

Ingredients:

3 Cups cauliflower rice

1 lb pork/turkey ground sausage

1/2 sweet yellow onion

1/4 Cup heavy cream

4 Cups fresh kale

4 Cups chicken broth

2 Tsp garlic salt

*OPTIONAL* bacon bits, shredded parm, parsley.

Directions:

In a medium pan, cook diced onion & ground sausage until browned (set aside). Preheat oven to 350, place kale on parchment paper & season with garlic salt. bake for 12 minutes until crisp. Add broth, heavy cream, and cauliflower rice to a large pot. Bring to a boil on high and reduce heat to simmer. Once sausage mix and kale are finished cooking, add to pot. Mix and serve! Add bacon bits, cheese, etc to add more flavor.

Learn more from Kiana Williams and grab additional recipes by visiting her on her Blog.