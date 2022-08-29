(Good Things Utah) Kiana Williams is in the kitchen showing off a healthy and delicious recipe for Zuppa Toscana!
Ingredients:
- 3 Cups cauliflower rice
- 1 lb pork/turkey ground sausage
- 1/2 sweet yellow onion
- 1/4 Cup heavy cream
- 4 Cups fresh kale
- 4 Cups chicken broth
- 2 Tsp garlic salt
- *OPTIONAL* bacon bits, shredded parm, parsley.
Directions:
- In a medium pan, cook diced onion & ground sausage until browned (set aside).
- Preheat oven to 350, place kale on parchment paper & season with garlic salt. bake for 12 minutes until crisp.
- Add broth, heavy cream, and cauliflower rice to a large pot. Bring to a boil on high and reduce heat to simmer.
- Once sausage mix and kale are finished cooking, add to pot.
- Mix and serve!
- Add bacon bits, cheese, etc to add more flavor.
Learn more from Kiana Williams and grab additional recipes by visiting her on her Blog.