Your 5 Pumpkin Fan Favorite Recipes

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes weekly!

As the weather gets cold and the leaves change, we invariably return to our seasonal favorites. It is autumn, after all, and what’s fall without pumpkin-everything. Below we’ve curated a list of 5 of our fan favorite pumpkin recipes of all time.

Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread

High fiber, moist, seasonal, and delicious–not only is this recipe incredible, but it’s so easy it’s almost impossible to mess up.

Smokey Cheddar & Pumpkin Ale Soup

The only non-dessert recipe to make the list: it’s smoky, cheesy, with a hit of pumpkin ale umami. As the weather gets colder, this recipe is a GTU go-to since we introduced it in 2018.

Pumpkin Doughnuts

The fall spin on this classic donut is what helped it make our list of 5 Pumpkin Fan Favorite recipes. With plenty of sugar, buttermilk and butter, it isn’t healthy but it’s perfect for your seasonal special occasions.

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Kneaders Chef, Tami Vincent taught us how to make the most delicious pumpkin chocolate chip cookie dough in celebration of National Pumpkin Day! This recipe merges two of our fall fan favorite loves: pumpkin and chocolate chips.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

This recipe combines pumpkin, pecans and cheesecake into what will be your now annual your new Thanksgiving favorite.