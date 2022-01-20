You can easily make this Thai Fried Pineapple Rice at home and the whole family will enjoy it!

(Good Things Utah) Shae Memmott is cooking up a yummy dish today in the kitchen – Thai Pineapple Fried Rice! Make sure you watch the video so you get all the tips and tricks and check out the recipe below!

Ingredients you’ll need:

4 cups day old jasmine rice, cooked

4 tbsp. fish sauce

4 tbsp. white sugar

3/4 tsp black pepper

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 tbsp. sesame oil

2 eggs

1/2 lb. ground pork (can substitute ground chicken or turkey)

2 shallots, finely diced

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 tbsp. finely chopped lemongrass or lemongrass paste

1 large carrot, finely diced

1/2-1 tsp salt

1/2 bunch cilantro, finely chopped

3 green onions, sliced

1 cup diced pineapple

1 cup salted cashews

Instructions:

In a small bowl combine fish sauce, sugar and black pepper. Stir to combine and then set aside while you prep the other ingredients.

In a skillet heat olive and sesame oils over medium heat. Add carrot, garlic, lemongrass and shallots. Saute for 1 minute or until fragrant.

Add ground pork to the skillet. Using a rubber spatula, crumble pork into really small pieces as it cooks.

In a small separate bowl whisk together your eggs.

Once pork is cooked through, push it to the side of the skillet and add eggs to the empty part of the skillet and scramble until set.

Mix the eggs into pork mixture.

Add day old rice and mix until rice is completely mixed in.

Pour the sauce all over the rice and stir together until every single grain of rice is coated in sauce.

Turn off the heat and add pineapple, salt (plus more to taste), cashews, green onions and cilantro. Stir until combined.

Serve immediately

Make sure you visit Shae on her website or Instagram for more recipes and inspirational information!