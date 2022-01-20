You can easily make this Thai Fried Pineapple Rice at home and the whole family will enjoy it!

(Good Things Utah) Shae Memmott is cooking up a yummy dish today in the kitchen – Thai Pineapple Fried Rice! Make sure you watch the video so you get all the tips and tricks and check out the recipe below!
Ingredients you’ll need:
- 4 cups day old jasmine rice, cooked
- 4 tbsp. fish sauce
- 4 tbsp. white sugar
- 3/4 tsp black pepper
- 2 tbsp. olive oil
- 1 tbsp. sesame oil
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 lb. ground pork (can substitute ground chicken or turkey)
- 2 shallots, finely diced
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 tbsp. finely chopped lemongrass or lemongrass paste
- 1 large carrot, finely diced
- 1/2-1 tsp salt
- 1/2 bunch cilantro, finely chopped
- 3 green onions, sliced
- 1 cup diced pineapple
- 1 cup salted cashews
Instructions:
- In a small bowl combine fish sauce, sugar and black pepper. Stir to combine and then set aside while you prep the other ingredients.
- In a skillet heat olive and sesame oils over medium heat. Add carrot, garlic, lemongrass and shallots. Saute for 1 minute or until fragrant.
- Add ground pork to the skillet. Using a rubber spatula, crumble pork into really small pieces as it cooks.
- In a small separate bowl whisk together your eggs.
- Once pork is cooked through, push it to the side of the skillet and add eggs to the empty part of the skillet and scramble until set.
- Mix the eggs into pork mixture.
- Add day old rice and mix until rice is completely mixed in.
- Pour the sauce all over the rice and stir together until every single grain of rice is coated in sauce.
- Turn off the heat and add pineapple, salt (plus more to taste), cashews, green onions and cilantro. Stir until combined.
- Serve immediately
