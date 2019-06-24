Yellow Curry Recipe

A Yellow Curry that’ll leave you tongue Thai-d!

Anny Sooksri, owner of Fav Bistro, Tea Rose Diner, Chabaar Beyond Thai and Siam Noodle Bar, joined us on Surae’s first day as a GTU host to share her most delicious recipe for Yellow Curry. Are you melting already? Who doesn’t love good Thai?

In 2007, Anny Sooksri renounced a well-paid & steady income as a front line Supervisor at the US Postal Service to pursue her dream of becoming an entrepreneur. Food has always been her passion and “food is love” has always been her motto.

Single-handedly she opened her first Thai restaurant “Tea Rose Diner” in the heart of Murray, Utah despite several obstacles. Her mission and vision was to serve the most flavorful, enjoyable and distinctive cuisine precisely as her grandmother made when she was little; every dish made from scratch.

For curry paste:

Coriander, cumin seed, cinnamon, curry powder, cilantro root, dry chili, lemongrass, galangal, garlic, shallot, turmeric.



Ingredients:

Protein of choice, curry paste, yellow onion, carrots, potatoes, oil, brown sugar, salt, tomatoes, green onion

For more information on Fav Bistro, visit Instagram: @favbistro and asooksri.com for Anny’s other restaurants.