Lisa corrigan of Delish on a Dime shares easy, healthy recipes, as well as tips for a healthy relationship with food & fitness! We loved having her in the kitchen today to whip us up a winter salad with orange vinaigrette. So fresh, and so yum. Find her at IG @delishdime
Winter Salad
1 C fresh Kale
(1/4 lemon, 1-2 tsp olive oil & a pinch of salt)
Fresh Mandarin orange slices
Pomegranate arils
Walnuts
Shaved parmesan cheese
Orange Vinaigrette
- 1 TBS olive oil
- 1 TBS apple cider vinegar
- 1/2 TBS honey
- Juice from one Mandarin orange
- Pinch of salt