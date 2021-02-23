Winter salad with orange vinaigrette

Lisa corrigan of Delish on a Dime shares easy, healthy recipes, as well as tips for a healthy relationship with food & fitness! We loved having her in the kitchen today to whip us up a winter salad with orange vinaigrette. So fresh, and so yum. Find her at IG @delishdime

Winter Salad

1 C fresh Kale
(1/4 lemon, 1-2 tsp olive oil & a pinch of salt)
Fresh Mandarin orange slices
Pomegranate arils
Walnuts
Shaved parmesan cheese

Orange Vinaigrette

  • 1 TBS olive oil
  • 1 TBS apple cider vinegar
  • 1/2 TBS honey
  • Juice from one Mandarin orange
  • Pinch of salt

Deena Manzanares
