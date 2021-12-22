Who knew someone’s passion could make you so hungry and inspired?

(Good Things Utah) Shae Memmott, the fabulous creator of Shae Makes is in the kitchen and showing off a scrumptious recipe we are all going to want to make this Holiday season – White Chocolate Raspberry Bundt Cake!
For the cake:
- 1 box white cake mix (any brand but I prefer Pilsbury or Duncan Hines)
- 1 small box instant pudding (vanilla, white chocolate or cheesecake flavor)
- 3/4 cup vegetable oil
- 3/4 cup water
- 4 eggs (room temp)
- 1 cup sour cream (room temp)
- 2 tsp almond extract
- 1 cup white chocolate chips
- 1 1/2 cups frozen raspberries
For the glaze:
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1 tsp almond extract
- 1/4 cup raspberry jam
- 1 tbsp milk
- 1 tbsp melted butter
- 1/8 tsp salt
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- In a large mixing bowl combine cake mix, white chocolate chips and pudding mix and stir to combine.
- In a separate medium sized bowl whisk together oil, water, eggs and almond extract. Whisk until combined.
- Pour the liquid ingredients into the dry ingredient mixture and stir until completely combined.
- Fold in frozen raspberries very carefully, being careful not to turn your batter pink.
- Spray a Bundt pan very heavily with cooking spray.
- Pour the batter into the Bundt pan and bake for 50-60 minutes or until a toothpick entered in the center comes out with a few moist crumbs on it or clean.
- Let cool in the pan for 5 minutes and then invert the cake onto a wire rack to cool completely.
- Meanwhile make the glaze.
- In a medium sized bowl stir all glaze ingredients until smooth and powdered sugar is fully mixed in.
- Once the cake is completely cool, slowly pour the raspberry glaze all over the top.
- Let the glaze set for 30 minutes and then cut into slices and serve.
- Store leftovers in an airtight container.
- ENJOY!
To follow Shae on more of her truly inspiring adventures, check out her recipes or just be amazed at all she has accomplished be sure to check out her website or follow along on Instagram!