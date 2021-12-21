Who doesn’t love eating cookies all year round? Try these Spiced Orange Cookies!

(Good Things Utah) When it comes to the holiday season, we all love making and well let’s be honest, eating cookies. Realistically, who doesn’t love eating cookies all year round?

Some of our favorite things to do is to dip cookies in chai, a cup of coffee or milk in the morning when nobody is up. Enjoying the silence of the morning. Today we are learning how to make Spiced Orange Cookies! YUMMY!

Ingredients

Dry 1 1/2 C of Almond Flour 1 1/2 C of Oat Flour 1/4 C of Raw Granular Sugar or Coconut Sugar 1/3 C of Brown Sugar 1 Tbsp. of Baking Soda 1/4 Tsp. of Salt 1 Tsp. of Cloves 1 Tsp. of Ground Ginger Zest of 1 Orange

Wet 1 Egg 3-4 Tbsp. of Milk 1/2 C of Softened Butter 1/2 Tsp. of Vanilla

Optional – Chocolate Glaze 3/4 C of Dark Chocolate Chips 1 Tbsp. of coconut oil 1 Tbsp. of Orange Zest (optional) Chopped nuts (optional)

–

Instructions:

In a bowl, add the flour, salt, baking soda, and the spices. Using a spatula combine all the ingredients. Set aside.

In a separate mixing bowl, cream together the egg, butter, sugar, and milk.

Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients. Add the remaining ingredients and mix until everything is well combined. *I use a hand mixer while baking and it works great.

Cover the bowl and put the cookie dough in the fridge for at least 30 minutes. You can leave this in the fridge for 24 hours. Cooling the dough will make your cookies chewy while giving them a perfect rise.

Preheat the oven to 350 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Using a large spoon or a cookie scoop, drop the dough on to the baking sheet. If they are cooled I like to roll them into a ball and press them down with the back of a spoon. Make sure you leave enough room between each cookies as these will rise and spread.

Bake for 10-12 minutes. Once they are done, remove them from the oven and let them cool for 5-10 minutes. After the cookies have cooled, transfer them to a wire rack.

If you are adding the chocolate glaze, make sure the cookies cool completely (about 20-30 minutes).

Additional Notes:

For the chocolate glaze, omit the orange zest unless you don’t mind a heavier orange flavor.

If you want to make these a boozy adult cookies, add 1-2 Tbsp. of bourbon to your chocolate glaze.

You can make these vegan. Just swap the egg for a flax egg, use plant based milk, and swap the butter for vegan butter or coconut oil.

You can find more recipes from Sharanya Raghunath by following along on her website Bored Scientist Cooks.