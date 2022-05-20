(Good Things Utah) Today is the final day of Producer Takeover Week! Our talented producer (and mother) Marchelle sweetened up the kitchen today with a sweet and savory recipe for Whipped Feta & Roasted Strawberries!

To download this print recipe, click the link HERE.

Whipped Feta & Roasted Strawberries

INGREDIENTS

Roasted Strawberries:

2 lbs fresh strawberries

2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

2 tsp honey

Whipped Feta:

Approx. 8 oz feta cheese (around 220 grams)

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

2 Tbsp olive oil (plus more for drizzling/serving)

Black pepper, to taste

Serve With:

Crusty bread (like sourdough or baguette)

Fresh basil, chopped

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350F and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Wash strawberries and remove stems. Slice each berry in half or quarters (depending on size). Spread berries on lined baking sheet. Whisk balsamic vinegar and honey together. Drizzle over strawberries and toss until combined. Spread in an even layer on baking sheet, then transfer to the oven and roast for about 30-35 minutes. They’ll start to soften and release their juices when done. Meanwhile, make whipped feta by adding the feta cheese, Greek yogurt, olive oil, and pepper to a food processor. Blend ingredients together for a few minutes until smooth, scraping down with a spatula as needed. Transfer to the fridge and chill for 30-60 minutes. When strawberries are done roasting, remove them from the oven and allow to cool for 5-10 minutes. Transfer them to a container (with all the yummy juices!) and chill in the fridge (keep separate from whipped feta). When you’re ready to serve this recipe, transfer the whipped feta to a large bowl and top with roasted strawberries. Serve with toasted crusty bread for dipping. Garnish with freshly chopped basil, an extra drizzle of olive oil, and a sprinkle of black pepper.

*See notes for other ways to serve!

*SERVING TIPS

If you’re making this recipe for a party, I’d recommend making the feta + strawberries a couple of hours to one day in advance. Prepare the bread and basil right before serving to maintain freshness.

Be sure to keep the whipped feta and roasted strawberries separate until serving. Make sure to CHILL both ingredients in the fridge – this will prevent the whipped feta from melting.

You can serve this recipe as a dip (as pictured) OR you can serve it as a crostini! If you’d prefer making crostini, simply slice up a baguette, toast the bread, spread whipped feta on each slice, top with a spoonful of strawberries, and garnish with fresh basil, black pepper, and a drizzle of olive oil.

If you don’t have a party to go to, but want to make this recipe anyway – simply enjoy it as an open-faced toast!

NOTE: you can serve the whipped feta in other ways, not just with these roasted strawberries. Feel free to get creative here. I know people love serving it with roasted cherry tomatoes or pita bread, for instance!

*LEFTOVERS: Leftovers will keep for a few days in airtight containers in the fridge. If you can store the feta separately from the strawberries, that’s best but not absolutely necessary.