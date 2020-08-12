We packed up a picnic with Cuisine Unlimited

We packed up a picnic with Abby Radtke of Cuisine Unlimited! Check out our fun segment, and whip up your own following the instructions below!

Grilled Peach & Burrata Salad

2 each balls of fresh Burrata Cheese

3 each peaches

¼ cup olive oil

4 cups spring mix field greens

Salt & Pepper to taste

1 Tbsp Sugar

¼ Balsamic Vinegar

½ Cup Olive Oil

1 tsp Honey

1 tsp Dijon Mustard

1 Shallot Minced

1 Clove Garlic Minced

Salt & Pepper to Taste

· Heat the grill on medium heat. If using an outdoor grill, slice the peaches in half to prevent falling through the grates. If using an indoor grill pan, you can slice the peaches into quarters.

· Brush the open side of the peaches with olive oil & sprinkle with sugar. Then, grill the peach slices for 2-3 minutes on each side, until you have grill marks and the open edge has caramelized.

Layer a jar Field Greens, Grilled peach slices & Sliced Burrata

Until full

In a smaller jar place Oil, Balsamic, Shallot, Garlic, Honey, S&P cover tightly & shake until well combined

Cuisine Unlimited is involved in the UOP drive-in movie night where they will do food and beverages that will be available there, and for pre-order online!

https://www.kpcw.org/post/summer-park-city-film-adds-adventurous-venue-drive-movie-buffs

Instagram: @cuisineunlimited Facebook: @CuisineUnlimited

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.