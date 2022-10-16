Colder weather is on the way, so make dinner easy with this recipe. Kiana Williams, owner of Kulia Wear, joined the show to share how to make her cheesy broccoli soup. See the recipe below.

Easy Cheezy Broccoli Soup

• 1 container ; free range chicken broth

• 4-6 cups shredded cheese (cheddar mix)

• 1 bag broccoli florets

• 1 cup heavy whipping cream

• 5 garlic cloves

• garlic powder

Directions:

1. Clean & Break up broccoli florets and place in a large pot.

2. Add chicken broth and turn heat to high

3. While broccoli cooks to a broil , mince up garlic and cook to a brown on small skillet.

4. Once broccoli is boiling, turn heat to low and simmer for 15-20 minutes.

5. Add cooked garlic & slowly mix in cheese handful at a time.

6. Slowly mix cheese till melts with heat low. Continue to stir.

7. Once it’s completely melted remove from heat as to not clump.

Check out her blog for all Williams’ recipes or follow her on Instagram.