Chef Lesli Sommerdorf from Harmons kicked off the recipe section of the second hour of Good Things Utah by showing us how to make a hearty, meat-packed, and perfectly rich, Wagyu Steak Diane.

Wagyu Steak Diane

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp canola oil

4 (4 oz) Harmons wagyu steak medallions

Salt and freshly ground pepper

1 1⁄2 cups beef broth

2 Tbsp unsalted butter

1 shallot, minced

1 clove garlic, minced

4 oz cremini mushrooms, sliced

1⁄4 cup cognac or brandy

1⁄4 cup heavy cream

1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 Tbsp minced fresh chives

Directions:

In a frying pan over medium-high heat, add oil. Season steaks with salt and pepper, and add to the pan. Cook, turning once until browned on both sides and cooked to desired doneness, about 4-5 minutes for medium-rare. Transfer steaks to a plate, and set aside.

Return pan over high heat, and add broth. Cook until reduced until to 1⁄2 cup, about 10 minutes. Pour into a bowl, and set aside.

Return pan to heat, add butter, shallots, and garlic, and cook until translucent, about 2 minutes. Add mushrooms and cook until browned, about 3 minutes. Add cognac, and light with a match to flambée. Cook until the flame dies down. Stir in reserved ½ cup broth, cream, Dijon, and Worcestershire. Return steaks to pan and cook, turning in the sauce until warmed through and sauce is thickened about 4 minutes. Transfer steak to serving plates, pour the sauce over steaks and garnish with chives.

To get more delectable recipes, go to Good Things Utah Recipes or Harmons Grocery now!

This story contains sponsored content.