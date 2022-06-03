(Good Things Utah) Earlier this morning we looked at one way to use day-old donuts as a bread pudding, but there are many ways you can refresh an old donut.

Another way that we are going to take a look at, thanks to Benjamin Lee, AKA Donut Critic is by using a waffle iron or air fryer. The waffle iron is best used for filled donuts. The outside gets crispy while the inside stays nice and fresh. A fresh fruit filling is his absolute favorite!

To do this, you’ll want to preheat the waffle iron and then throw it on when warm. This will help just cook the outside and not dry out the inside.

For non-filled donuts, he prefers to use the air fryer. It helps crisp up the outside without crushing the spongy dough.

Either way, you’ll be able to impress your household or company with a gourmet version of a day-old donut!

For more ideas on all things donuts, follow Benjamin on his website and Instagram!