(Good Things Utah) Kiana Williams and Janeen are in the kitchen and they’re making a mouth watering dish you’re going to want for your next get together!

Ingredients:

4 slices Franz keto bread

4 Tbsp chef shammy garlic butter

1 1/2 – 2 cups red & yellow tomato medley

1 Tbsp oil

12 oz artichoke hearts

2 Tbsp ricotta

1/3 cup chives

1/2 cup fresh basil

2 Tbsp balsamic vinaigrette

2 Tbsp “skinny girl” dressing

garlic salt

Directions:

In a large skillet set heat on medium.

Slice tomatoes in half; add oil, tomatoes, and 2 tbsp ricotta to the pan. Cook for 3 minutes. stir occasionally.

Cut up artichokes and add to the pan. Cook for 1 minute.

Mince up chives and fresh basil & add to the pan. Stir occasionally. Add garlic salt *optional*.

Set dish aside to cool and preheat oven to broil on high.

Butter each slice of bread & place it on a baking sheet.

Broil the first side for 2 minutes, flip & broil another side for 1 minute. till browned.

Remove from oven, and cut each slice in half.

In a small serving dish mix together balsamic vinaigrette and dressing.

Add 1/3 cup mixture on top of toast & glaze with vinaigrette and garlic salt.

Print this recipe for your records at home HERE.

Make sure you visit Kiana’s Blog for more information and recipes!