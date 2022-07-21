(Good Things Utah) Kiana Williams and Janeen are in the kitchen and they’re making a mouth watering dish you’re going to want for your next get together!
Ingredients:
- 4 slices Franz keto bread
- 4 Tbsp chef shammy garlic butter
- 1 1/2 – 2 cups red & yellow tomato medley
- 1 Tbsp oil
- 12 oz artichoke hearts
- 2 Tbsp ricotta
- 1/3 cup chives
- 1/2 cup fresh basil
- 2 Tbsp balsamic vinaigrette
- 2 Tbsp “skinny girl” dressing
- garlic salt
Directions:
- In a large skillet set heat on medium.
- Slice tomatoes in half; add oil, tomatoes, and 2 tbsp ricotta to the pan. Cook for 3 minutes. stir occasionally.
- Cut up artichokes and add to the pan. Cook for 1 minute.
- Mince up chives and fresh basil & add to the pan. Stir occasionally. Add garlic salt *optional*.
- Set dish aside to cool and preheat oven to broil on high.
- Butter each slice of bread & place it on a baking sheet.
- Broil the first side for 2 minutes, flip & broil another side for 1 minute. till browned.
- Remove from oven, and cut each slice in half.
- In a small serving dish mix together balsamic vinaigrette and dressing.
- Add 1/3 cup mixture on top of toast & glaze with vinaigrette and garlic salt.
Print this recipe for your records at home HERE.
Make sure you visit Kiana’s Blog for more information and recipes!