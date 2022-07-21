(Good Things Utah) Kiana Williams and Janeen are in the kitchen and they’re making a mouth watering dish you’re going to want for your next get together!

Ingredients:

  • 4 slices Franz keto bread 
  • 4 Tbsp chef shammy garlic butter 
  • 1 1/2 – 2 cups red & yellow tomato medley
  • 1 Tbsp oil
  • 12 oz artichoke hearts 
  • 2 Tbsp ricotta 
  • 1/3 cup chives 
  • 1/2 cup fresh basil 
  • 2 Tbsp balsamic vinaigrette 
  • 2 Tbsp “skinny girl” dressing 
  • garlic salt 

Directions:

  • In a large skillet set heat on medium.
  • Slice tomatoes in half; add oil, tomatoes, and 2 tbsp ricotta to the pan. Cook for 3 minutes. stir occasionally.
  • Cut up artichokes and add to the pan. Cook for 1 minute. 
  • Mince up chives and fresh basil & add to the pan. Stir occasionally. Add garlic salt *optional*.
  • Set dish aside to cool and preheat oven to broil on high. 
  • Butter each slice of bread & place it on a baking sheet. 
  • Broil the first side for 2 minutes, flip & broil another side for 1 minute. till browned. 
  • Remove from oven, and cut each slice in half. 
  • In a small serving dish mix together balsamic vinaigrette and dressing. 
  • Add 1/3 cup mixture on top of toast & glaze with vinaigrette and garlic salt.  

Print this recipe for your records at home HERE.

Make sure you visit Kiana’s Blog for more information and recipes!

More Healthy Recipes

Salad Recipes

Soup Recipes

GTU Recipes

Sign Up For Weekly Recipes