(Good Things Utah) Chef Ashley Nelson with Bumblebee Parlor is teaching viewers how to make Twisty Breadsticks on the show today.
Ingredients Needed:
Dough:
- 5 1/4 cups (1 pound 10 ounces) flour
- 1 3/4 cups (14 ounces) cool water
- 2/3 cup (6 ounces) plain yogurt
- 3 tablespoons (1.5 ounces) olive oil
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon instant yeast
- 2 teaspoons salt
Toppings:
- 2 cups grated parmesan
- 1/2 cup butter melted
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- Cinnamon and sugar
Notes:
- If the skewers are too short for the width of the pan, create a false side.
- Folding a piece of foil in a long thin strip, exceeding the length of the pan
- Drape it across the length of the pan and secure it around the sides
- Place jar lids or something else oven-proof under the foil to support it
Directions:
Dough:
- In the bowl of an electric mixer, combine all dough ingredients.
- Knead on low with a dough hook until combined about 30 seconds. Increase speed to medium for 5 minutes. *Do not leave the machine unattended. It can move and fall off the counter.*
- Spray a large bowl with cooking spray. Form dough into a ball and place inside. Cover and ferment for 90 minutes or until double in size.
Shaping:
- Spray 2 sheet pans with cooking spray and set aside. Divide dough into 16 equal pieces (3 ounces each).
- Form each into a log shape by pulling the sides to the bottom and pinching them lengthwise to seal.
- Continue to pinch and stretch to form a tight skin around the dough. Set aside and repeat with the remaining pieces.
- Cover and let rest 10 minutes.
- Take one piece, shake and stretch evenly 6-8 inches. Wrap top around the pointed end of the skewer and pinch to seal. Slide down to leave 1⁄2 inch space on the top.
- Twist dough the opposite way you will be twisting around the skewer to create a tight spiral about 3⁄4 the length of the skewer.
Proofing and Baking:
- Place widthwise on the prepared pan. Repeat with remaining. Place 8 breadsticks per pan going in alternate directions. Cover and proof for 15 minutes.
- Position the oven rack in the middle. Heat oven to 460 degrees. The breadsticks will be baked in 2 batches.
- Right before baking the first pan, position skewers widthwise across the pan suspending the dough. Bake for 8 minutes or until golden brown.
Topping:
- While they are baking set out a few heavy-bottomed jars to put breadsticks in. Melt butter in a bowl, mix in garlic powder, and set aside. Measure parmesan into a bowl and set aside.
- Working quickly before they cool down, brush melted butter all around one breadstick and coat thoroughly with parmesan.
- Place in a jar and repeat with remaining breadsticks.
- Repeat with the second pan.
- Serve hot or at room temperature.
Print the entire recipe for Twisty Breadsticks HERE.
Learn more about Bumblebee Parlor by visiting their website.