(Good Things Utah) Chef Ashley Nelson with Bumblebee Parlor is teaching viewers how to make Twisty Breadsticks on the show today.

Ingredients Needed:

Dough:

5 1/4 cups (1 pound 10 ounces) flour

1 3/4 cups (14 ounces) cool water

2/3 cup (6 ounces) plain yogurt

3 tablespoons (1.5 ounces) olive oil

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon instant yeast

2 teaspoons salt

Toppings:

2 cups grated parmesan

1/2 cup butter melted

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Cinnamon and sugar

Notes:

If the skewers are too short for the width of the pan, create a false side.

Folding a piece of foil in a long thin strip, exceeding the length of the pan

Drape it across the length of the pan and secure it around the sides

Place jar lids or something else oven-proof under the foil to support it

Directions:

Dough:

In the bowl of an electric mixer, combine all dough ingredients.

Knead on low with a dough hook until combined about 30 seconds. Increase speed to medium for 5 minutes. *Do not leave the machine unattended. It can move and fall off the counter.*

Spray a large bowl with cooking spray. Form dough into a ball and place inside. Cover and ferment for 90 minutes or until double in size.

Shaping:

Spray 2 sheet pans with cooking spray and set aside. Divide dough into 16 equal pieces (3 ounces each).

Form each into a log shape by pulling the sides to the bottom and pinching them lengthwise to seal.

Continue to pinch and stretch to form a tight skin around the dough. Set aside and repeat with the remaining pieces.

Cover and let rest 10 minutes.

Take one piece, shake and stretch evenly 6-8 inches. Wrap top around the pointed end of the skewer and pinch to seal. Slide down to leave 1⁄2 inch space on the top.

Twist dough the opposite way you will be twisting around the skewer to create a tight spiral about 3⁄4 the length of the skewer.

Proofing and Baking:

Place widthwise on the prepared pan. Repeat with remaining. Place 8 breadsticks per pan going in alternate directions. Cover and proof for 15 minutes.

Position the oven rack in the middle. Heat oven to 460 degrees. The breadsticks will be baked in 2 batches.

Right before baking the first pan, position skewers widthwise across the pan suspending the dough. Bake for 8 minutes or until golden brown.

Topping:

While they are baking set out a few heavy-bottomed jars to put breadsticks in. Melt butter in a bowl, mix in garlic powder, and set aside. Measure parmesan into a bowl and set aside.

Working quickly before they cool down, brush melted butter all around one breadstick and coat thoroughly with parmesan.

Place in a jar and repeat with remaining breadsticks.

Repeat with the second pan.

Serve hot or at room temperature.

Print the entire recipe for Twisty Breadsticks HERE.

Learn more about Bumblebee Parlor by visiting their website.