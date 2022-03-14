(Good Things Utah) Tender bites of chicken breast, a quick alfredo sauce, and penne pasta are tossed with sun-dried tomatoes, marinated artichokes, and spinach then baked with mozzarella melted over the top. This pasta bake is bursting with the flavors of Tuscany!
Ingredients:
- 16 oz. penne or farfalle pasta
- 2 lbs. boneless skinless chicken breasts, cubed
- 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
For the sauce:
- 6 tablespoons butter
- 4 cloves garlic, minced or chopped
- 16 oz. heavy cream
- 2 cups shredded parmesan
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 3/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes, sliced in strips
- 14 oz. marinated artichokes, drained and chopped
- 3-4 cups baby spinach
Topping:
- 2 cups mozzarella cheese, shredded (or fresh sliced)
- 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, shredded
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350° F.
- Cook pasta according to package directions, set aside.
- Heat a large, non-stick skillet to medium-high. Add oil then add chicken. Sprinkle with Italian seasoning, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper. Stir to combine. Cook for about 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally until the chicken is done and the internal temperature is 165°F. Remove chicken from pan and set aside on a plate.
- To the same skillet over medium heat, add butter. Once it is melted, add garlic and stir for 1 minute. Slowly whisk in cream and parmesan. Add salt and pepper. Stir and cook for a few minutes until slightly thickened.
- Add sun-dried tomatoes, artichokes, spinach, and cooked chicken to the alfredo sauce. Stir to combine.
- Add pasta to the alfredo mixture and combine well. Pour into a 9×13 greased casserole dish.
- Top with mozzarella and parmesan then bake for 15-20 minutes or until cheese melts. If desired, broil for a few minutes to brown the cheese.
Learn more about Charlotte Hancey and get delicious recipes by visiting her blog or Instagram!