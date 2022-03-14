(Good Things Utah) Tender bites of chicken breast, a quick alfredo sauce, and penne pasta are tossed with sun-dried tomatoes, marinated artichokes, and spinach then baked with mozzarella melted over the top. This pasta bake is bursting with the flavors of Tuscany!

Ingredients:

16 oz. penne or farfalle pasta

2 lbs. boneless skinless chicken breasts, cubed

2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 teaspoons olive oil

For the sauce:

6 tablespoons butter

4 cloves garlic, minced or chopped

16 oz. heavy cream

2 cups shredded parmesan

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

3/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes, sliced in strips

14 oz. marinated artichokes, drained and chopped

3-4 cups baby spinach

Topping:

2 cups mozzarella cheese, shredded (or fresh sliced)

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, shredded

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350° F. Cook pasta according to package directions, set aside. Heat a large, non-stick skillet to medium-high. Add oil then add chicken. Sprinkle with Italian seasoning, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper. Stir to combine. Cook for about 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally until the chicken is done and the internal temperature is 165°F. Remove chicken from pan and set aside on a plate. To the same skillet over medium heat, add butter. Once it is melted, add garlic and stir for 1 minute. Slowly whisk in cream and parmesan. Add salt and pepper. Stir and cook for a few minutes until slightly thickened. Add sun-dried tomatoes, artichokes, spinach, and cooked chicken to the alfredo sauce. Stir to combine. Add pasta to the alfredo mixture and combine well. Pour into a 9×13 greased casserole dish. Top with mozzarella and parmesan then bake for 15-20 minutes or until cheese melts. If desired, broil for a few minutes to brown the cheese.

