This Turkey Kale Hash recipe will be just the meal for those looking for a healthy alternative for potato hash. With its properties that help with inflammation and other health benefits, you will be checking both the healthy box and the delicious box.

This meal is intended to be a breakfast dish to nourish and sustain you for hours, and it reheats super well!

Ingredients:

-1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

-1 lbs of ground Turkey

-1/2 to 1 tsp sea salt

-1/2 tsp cumin

-1/2 tsp dried oregano

-3-4 green onions, cut into thin rounds

-2 large carrots, grated

-3 cups of thinly sliced kale

Preparation:

1. Heat the oil in a deep skillet over medium heat.

2. Add Turkey, salt, cumin, and oregano; sauté for 3-5 minutes.

3. Then add the green onions, carrots, and kale; continue to sauté until the vegetables are tender, 5-7 mins more.

4. Taste and adjust salt and seasonings if necessary.