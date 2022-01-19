Try this yummy Shortbread Parfait Recipe. Make it, put it in the fridge, grab and go first thing in the morning!

(Good Things Utah) Kacey Tess is in the kitchen today with Gretchen showing us how to make an easy Shortbread Parfait.

Ingredient list:

1 package of shortbread cookies, I used lemon flavor

1 carton a raspberries

1 carton of blueberries

1 carton of blackberries

1 lemon

1/4 C honey

5 basil leaves chopped thinly

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1 tbsp. vanilla

1 tsp almond extract

3 tbsp. honey

Instructions:

Crumble the cookies in the bottom of a cup

Add some berries

Set that aside, combine the rest of the berries, honey, basil, and lemon.

Let that sit and start whipping the cream with honey, almond extract and vanilla

Next add a layer of whipping cream

Now berries

Now more whipped cream

Then top with a few cookie crumbles and I had some pineapple mint from my garden I used to garnish with.

Serves 6

For more information about Kacey Tess you can visit her Blog or follow her on Pinterest.