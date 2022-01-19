Try this yummy Shortbread Parfait Recipe. Make it, put it in the fridge, grab and go first thing in the morning!

GTU Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Good Things Utah) Kacey Tess is in the kitchen today with Gretchen showing us how to make an easy Shortbread Parfait.

Ingredient list:

  • 1 package of shortbread cookies, I used lemon flavor
  • 1 carton a raspberries
  • 1 carton of blueberries
  • 1 carton of blackberries
  • 1 lemon
  • 1/4 C honey
  • 5 basil leaves chopped thinly
  • 2 cups heavy whipping cream
  • 1 tbsp. vanilla
  • 1 tsp almond extract
  • 3 tbsp. honey

Instructions:

  • Crumble the cookies in the bottom of a cup
  • Add some berries
  • Set that aside, combine the rest of the berries, honey, basil, and lemon.
  • Let that sit and start whipping the cream with honey, almond extract and vanilla
  • Next add a layer of whipping cream
  • Now berries
  • Now more whipped cream
  • Then top with a few cookie crumbles and I had some pineapple mint from my garden I used to garnish with.
  • Serves 6

For more information about Kacey Tess you can visit her Blog or follow her on Pinterest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

GTU Sponsors