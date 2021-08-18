Try this Tamarind-Glazed Chicken as a new recipe for your family or friends

Chef Lesli for Harmons is in the GTU Kitchen today making Tamarind-Glazed Chicken with Carrots. Get the recipe below and watch the video for her tips and tricks for perfecting it at home.

  • Ingredients:
    • 1/2 cup tamarind purée
    • 1/8 cup fish sauce
    • 1 Tbsp golden brown sugar
    • 1 Tbsp lower-sodium soy sauce
    • 1/2 tsp crushed red pepper flakes
    • 1 tsp ground cumin
    • 1 tsp ground coriander
    • Salt and freshly ground pepper
    • 1 (4-5 lb) whole fryer chicken, cut into 8 pieces
    • 4 carrots, cut into pieces on the diagonal
    • 2 Tbsp butter
    • Fresh cilantro leaves
    • Lime wedges
  • Instructions:
    • In a bowl, combine tamarind purée, fish sauce, brown sugar, red pepper flakes, cumin, coriander, and 1 teaspoon salt. Set aside.
    • Pat chicken dry with paper towels. Liberally season with salt and pepper. Place in a large bowl. Add half of tamarind glaze and toss chicken to coat. Let sit for 15 minutes. Set other half of glaze aside.
    • Preheat oven to 375°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil.
    • Place chicken on prepared sheet. Brush with glaze and bake until chicken is golden brown on first side, 15-18 minutes. Turn over, brush with more glaze and continue to cook until a thermometer inserted into thickest part of meat not touching bone registers 165°, 15-18 minutes.
    • Meanwhile, in a frying pan over medium-high heat, add 2 cups water and bring to a boil. Add a sprinkle of salt and carrots and cook until crisp-tender, about 8 minutes. Drain water, transferring carrots to a strainer. Return carrots to pan over medium-high heat. Add butter, toss, and cook until beginning to brown in spots, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and toss with cilantro.
    • Transfer chicken to a platter. Serve with carrots and lime wedges.

