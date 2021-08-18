Try this Tamarind-Glazed Chicken as a new recipe for your family or friends

Chef Lesli for Harmons is in the GTU Kitchen today making Tamarind-Glazed Chicken with Carrots. Get the recipe below and watch the video for her tips and tricks for perfecting it at home.
- Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup tamarind purée
- 1/8 cup fish sauce
- 1 Tbsp golden brown sugar
- 1 Tbsp lower-sodium soy sauce
- 1/2 tsp crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp ground coriander
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
- 1 (4-5 lb) whole fryer chicken, cut into 8 pieces
- 4 carrots, cut into pieces on the diagonal
- 2 Tbsp butter
- Fresh cilantro leaves
- Lime wedges
- Instructions:
- In a bowl, combine tamarind purée, fish sauce, brown sugar, red pepper flakes, cumin, coriander, and 1 teaspoon salt. Set aside.
- Pat chicken dry with paper towels. Liberally season with salt and pepper. Place in a large bowl. Add half of tamarind glaze and toss chicken to coat. Let sit for 15 minutes. Set other half of glaze aside.
- Preheat oven to 375°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil.
- Place chicken on prepared sheet. Brush with glaze and bake until chicken is golden brown on first side, 15-18 minutes. Turn over, brush with more glaze and continue to cook until a thermometer inserted into thickest part of meat not touching bone registers 165°, 15-18 minutes.
- Meanwhile, in a frying pan over medium-high heat, add 2 cups water and bring to a boil. Add a sprinkle of salt and carrots and cook until crisp-tender, about 8 minutes. Drain water, transferring carrots to a strainer. Return carrots to pan over medium-high heat. Add butter, toss, and cook until beginning to brown in spots, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and toss with cilantro.
- Transfer chicken to a platter. Serve with carrots and lime wedges.
