Try this Tamarind-Glazed Chicken as a new recipe for your family or friends

Chef Lesli for Harmons is in the GTU Kitchen today making Tamarind-Glazed Chicken with Carrots. Get the recipe below and watch the video for her tips and tricks for perfecting it at home.

Ingredients: 1/2 cup tamarind purée 1/8 cup fish sauce 1 Tbsp golden brown sugar 1 Tbsp lower-sodium soy sauce 1/2 tsp crushed red pepper flakes 1 tsp ground cumin 1 tsp ground coriander Salt and freshly ground pepper 1 (4-5 lb) whole fryer chicken, cut into 8 pieces 4 carrots, cut into pieces on the diagonal 2 Tbsp butter Fresh cilantro leaves Lime wedges



Instructions: In a bowl, combine tamarind purée, fish sauce, brown sugar, red pepper flakes, cumin, coriander, and 1 teaspoon salt. Set aside. Pat chicken dry with paper towels. Liberally season with salt and pepper. Place in a large bowl. Add half of tamarind glaze and toss chicken to coat. Let sit for 15 minutes. Set other half of glaze aside. Preheat oven to 375°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil. Place chicken on prepared sheet. Brush with glaze and bake until chicken is golden brown on first side, 15-18 minutes. Turn over, brush with more glaze and continue to cook until a thermometer inserted into thickest part of meat not touching bone registers 165°, 15-18 minutes. Meanwhile, in a frying pan over medium-high heat, add 2 cups water and bring to a boil. Add a sprinkle of salt and carrots and cook until crisp-tender, about 8 minutes. Drain water, transferring carrots to a strainer. Return carrots to pan over medium-high heat. Add butter, toss, and cook until beginning to brown in spots, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and toss with cilantro. Transfer chicken to a platter. Serve with carrots and lime wedges.



*Sponsored content.