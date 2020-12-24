Try this spin on your holiday meal

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Chef Casey from Harmon’s joined Nicea in The Good things Utah kitchen to show viewers how to make a Muelle Roast with the perfect flavor which might be the perfect meal for Christmas Dinner.

Ingredients:

1 Chuck Roast with Marrow Bones (3 ½ to 4 lbs)

1 tbsp black pepper

2 dry bay leaves, fine chopped or crushed into a powder

2 tbsp salt

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tsp dried thyme

1 tsp dried rosemary

1 tbsp high heat oil, plus some for pan

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 300°. You can use a crock pot also if you would like.

Pull the roast out of the package and pat dry with paper towels. Let sit at room temp while you make the rub.

In a small bowl, mix the black pepper, crushed bay leaves, salt, garlic powder, thyme, rosemary and oil together to form a paste. If you need more oil you can add a bit more. Rub half of this on top of the roast. If you can get some of the rub on the sides between the bones, that’s even better.

Heat a large sauté pan or high sided skillet over medium high heat. A cast iron or high sided skillet that is oven safe is the best pan for this. Add just enough oil to coat the bottom of the pan. Carefully add the roast seasoned side down. While the first side is searing, spread the rest of the rub on the side that is showing. After the beef sears for two minutes, carefully flip over and let sear on the other side for two more minutes.

Transfer the roast in and the pan to the oven and let cook. If your pan is shallow or not oven safe you will want to transfer the roast to a baking dish or baking pan. There are a lot of juices that come off this roast so you want one that is deep enough to hold them. You can also transfer to a crock pot on low. Let cook until a thermometer reaches 195°, about 6 hours. Remove from heat and let rest about 20 minutes. Serve meat and bones together.

Serves 8 to 12

Prep time: 15 minutes

Recipe By Chef Casey Bowthorpe. Find him on Instagram.

Print the recipe to file away at home and head on over to Harmon’s website for all your ingredients.

This article contains sponsored content.