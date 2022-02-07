Try out this Winter Citrus Salad with Radish, Feta and a Sherry Vinaigrette

(Good Things Utah) Chef Hillori shows us her recipe for a Winter Citrus Salad with Radish, Feta and a Sherry Vinaigrette! You’ll definitely want to make this to boost the vitamin C in your system this winter!
Ingredients:
- 6 – 8 cups fresh mixed greens and arugula
- ½ cup radish, sliced (watermelon and purple daikon add great color)
- 1 cup citrus variety, remove peel and cut into rounds (blood
- Orange, tangerine, navel orange or grapefruit)
- 4 Tangerines, juiced
- 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1 clove garlic
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 2 tablespoons honey
- ½ cup extra virgin olive oil, tangerine olive oil or combination of both
- 1 small red onion or large shallot, cut into thin half-moon shapes
- ¼ – ½ cup dry cured olives
- ½ cup feta cheese
Directions:
- Combine juice of tangerines, sherry vinegar, Dijon mustard, garlic, salt and pepper and honey and whisk until honey is dissolved. Slowly drizzle in the extra virgin olive oil and tangerine oil until the dressing starts to emulsify. Add onions to the dressing. Set aside
- On a platter arrange greens, arugula, radish and your favorite citrus. Drizzle dressing over salad and top with dry cured olives and crumbled feta cheese.
- You can also serve individually on salad plates for a beautiful presentation.