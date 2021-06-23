Triple Lemon Brownies

Lemon is the perfect ingredient for summer and what’s better than a tasty Triple Lemon Brownie! Lindy Davies is in the GTU Kitchen showing you how to make these mouth-watering lemon brownies

Brownies Ingredients:
-2 sticks of butter (room temperature)
-1 cup of sugar
-2 eggs
-1 tsp of salt
-1 medium lemon (fresh juice)
-1 lemon zest
-1 1/2 cups of flour

Lemon Glaze Ingredients:
-2-3 cups powder sugar
-4 tbsp fresh lemon juice
-2 tsp vanilla
-3-4 tbsp of milk

Brownies Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350* Grease 8×8 or 9×9 baking pan or line with parchment paper.
2. Cream the butter and sugar till light & fluffy.
3. Mix in eggs, one at a time.
4. Add the salt, lemon juice & zest, stir well.
5. Fold in the flour until everything is well incorporated. Do not over mix!
6. Spread into prepared pan & bake for 30 minutes.
7. Cool for 20 minutes.

Lemon Glaze Directions:
1. Mix powdered sugar, lemon juice, milk & vanilla to your desired consistency. It should be thick but a pourable glaze.
2. Spread over the cooled brownies.
3. Top with some more lemon zest.
4. Let the glaze harden before slicing into them.

