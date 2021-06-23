Triple Lemon Brownies



Lemon is the perfect ingredient for summer and what’s better than a tasty Triple Lemon Brownie! Lindy Davies is in the GTU Kitchen showing you how to make these mouth-watering lemon brownies

Brownies Ingredients:

-2 sticks of butter (room temperature)

-1 cup of sugar

-2 eggs

-1 tsp of salt

-1 medium lemon (fresh juice)

-1 lemon zest

-1 1/2 cups of flour

Lemon Glaze Ingredients:

-2-3 cups powder sugar

-4 tbsp fresh lemon juice

-2 tsp vanilla

-3-4 tbsp of milk

Brownies Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350* Grease 8×8 or 9×9 baking pan or line with parchment paper.

2. Cream the butter and sugar till light & fluffy.

3. Mix in eggs, one at a time.

4. Add the salt, lemon juice & zest, stir well.

5. Fold in the flour until everything is well incorporated. Do not over mix!

6. Spread into prepared pan & bake for 30 minutes.

7. Cool for 20 minutes.

Lemon Glaze Directions:

1. Mix powdered sugar, lemon juice, milk & vanilla to your desired consistency. It should be thick but a pourable glaze.

2. Spread over the cooled brownies.

3. Top with some more lemon zest.

4. Let the glaze harden before slicing into them.

Find Lindy online and IG.

