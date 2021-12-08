Triple Coconut Quick Bread

(Good Things Utah) – If you love coconut, you’re going to love this coconut bread!
Ingredients
- 4 eggs
- 1 cup coconut oil
- 2 cups sugar
- 2 teaspoons coconut extract
- 3 cups flour
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1 1/2 cups sweetened coconut flakes
- 1 cup chopped walnuts (optional)
For the topping:
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup water
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 teaspoon coconut extract
Directions
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Prepare either 6 mini loaf pans or 3 regular-sized loaf pans by spraying with baking spray.
- In a large bowl or stand mixer, combine eggs, sugar, oil, and coconut extract. Mix together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Add the dry ingredients alternately with buttermilk to the wet mixture. Fold in 1 cup coconut flakes and nuts.
- Pour into loaf pans then sprinkle with remaining coconut flakes. Bake for 45-60 minutes or until the tester comes out clean. (Baking time for mini loaves is closer to 45 minutes)For the topping, add sugar, water, and butter to a small saucepan and bring to a low boil. Stir and cook for 2 minutes or until sugar dissolves. Remove from heat and add the coconut flavoring.
- Immediately after removing bread from the oven pour topping over bread. Let cool in the pan before serving.
Chef: Charlotte Hancy | Instagram: @charlotte.shares | Blog: www.charlotteshares.blog