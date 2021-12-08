Triple Coconut Quick Bread

(ABC4) – Soon, the radio airwaves blaring persistent Christmas music will match the conditions outside, especially in Northern Utah. The words of Dean Martin crooning “Let It Snow!” come to mind.

“Oh, the weather outside is frightful” are standout lyrics, considering that the first major snowfall of the year is expected to land in the state on Wednesday evening, according to ABC4 Pinpoint Weather Meteorologists, Utah’s most accurate forecasters for the last 10 years running.