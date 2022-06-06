(Good Things Utah) Chef Austin Buhler is cooking up a Tri-Tip steak with Nicea!

Ingredients:

1 Tri-Tip Roast

Buhler’s Gourmet Seasoned Salt or your favorite meat rub.

Directions:

If you have purchased an untrimmed roast. Trim it first by removing most of the fat from the entire piece. Skip this step if you purchased yours trimmed. Next, season the roast fairly heavily with the seasoning of your choice. If you have the time, it’s great if you can let the meat rest with the seasoning for 3 – 4 hours. Don’t worry if you don’t have time to let it rest, it will still turn out great! Now it’s time to cook! There are a couple of great options for this: Pellet Smoker Grill : Heat your smoker to high (400F). Turn the roast over as needed. You don’t want your crust to burn. Once to temp, cook until you reach an internal temperature of 130F for a medium-rare temperature. Let the roast rest for 10 minutes before slicing.

: Broiler : Set your broiler to High. Place your roast on a cooling rack and then onto a cookie sheet. You want the roast elevated off the pan and not sitting in its juices. Place it in the top 1/4 of your oven. Cook for about 15 minutes on each side until you reach an internal temperature of 130*F for a medium-rare temperature. Let the roast rest for 10 minutes before slicing.

: Thinly slice across the grain of the meat to ensure maximum tenderness.

Tri-Tip Beef Roasts are an extremely versatile cut of beef. Pricing on these roasts is actually quite fair and if you get them untrimmed and trim the fat off yourself, you can save a couple of dollars per pound on average.

Tri-Tip can be used as a center plate carving the roast, sliced up thin to use on salads, sandwiches, sliders, or even crostini appetizers. Leftovers are great chunked up and used in stir-fries and stews.

Notes:

A lot of people think you need to cook Tri-Tips for extreme amounts of time to get them tender but they can also be just as tender if you cook them to Medium – Medium Rare.

The trick is, no matter what temperature you cook it slices it thin, and make sure to slice against the grain! Resting the meat is important! This allows it to finish cooking as well as relax and be more tender.

Print this recipe for your records HERE.