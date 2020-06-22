Tips for making the perfect steak this summer, plus a new recipe!

Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council is in the kitchen again to show ABC4 viewers a new twist on Rice bowls and enchiladas.

Steak and Bean enchilada rice bowls – easy to make and all of the delicious flavors of beef enchiladas served in a different form. Change things up! Great way to get out of a weeknight dinner rut and make something new!

Summer is just starting and maybe you want to learn tips on how to make the perfect steak. Did you know that Utah Beef Council has tips on their website to help you?

What is a Marinade?

Marinades are seasoned liquid mixtures that add flavor and, in some cases, help tenderize beef. A tenderizing marinade must contain an acidic ingredient such as lemon juice, yogurt, wine or vinegar.

Less tender cuts of beef should be marinated 6 to 24 hours to enhance tenderness. These cuts include Top Round Steak, Eye Round Steak, Chuck Shoulder Steak, Skirt Steak, and Flank Steak. Tender cuts of beef such as T-bone and Ribeye Steaks can be marinated for flavor from 15 minutes up to 2 hours.

What is a Rub?

Rubs are a blend of seasonings, such as fresh or dried herbs and spices. They are used only to add flavor, not to tenderize. Paste-type rubs often contain some oil, crushed garlic or mustard. Apply rubs to the surface of uncooked steaks and ground beef patties just before grilling.

For some of Utah Beef Council’s suggested Rubs and Marinades visit their website.

For additional information about Utah Beef Council, you can check out their videos on Youtube, Ideas on Pinterest, share your pictures on Instagram, and follow them for more ideas on Twitter and Facebook.

This article contains sponsored content.