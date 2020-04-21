Three sweet ways to dress up dessert

Katelyn Brewer of Sweet Cake Bakery shard three super easy, creative, and fun ways to decorate any dessert no matter your skill level or equipment available to you! She showed us her tips to get the perfect swirl, marshmallow fondant, and how to make your own sprinkles.

Follow Katelyn at instagram at https://www.instagram.com/sweetkatebake/ and online at www.sweetcakebakery.com



Marshmallow Fondant

Ingredients:

4 cups Marshmallows ( I love mini marshmallows because they melt easier)

4 cups Powdered Sugar (you will need extra for your hands and dusting the surface)

2 Tablespoons Water

Directions:

1. Place powdered sugar in a bowl and the marshmallows and water in a separate

microwave safe bowl.

2. Microwave the marshmallows and water for 60 seconds.

3. Stir the melted marshmallows and return to the microwave for 30 seconds.

4. Slowly add the powdered sugar a little at a time, folding it in, until it resembles

fondant. Use a silicone spatula at first, then after it has cooled use your hands

to knead and work it together.

5. Go to town! Shape it up! Roll it out and do whatever you would like!