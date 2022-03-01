(Good Things Utah) This morning we have Mother-Daughter duo, Dianna and Alyssa in the kitchen to celebrate Mardi Gras with one of their favorite recipes – Muddy Buddies!

Fun Fact: Alyssa was born on Mardi Gras in Louisiana!

Ingredients:

10 ½ cups Rice Chex cereal (about one 12-ounce box), divided

10 ½ tablespoons creamy, divided

3 teaspoons vegetable oil, divided

¾ cup green candy melts

¾ cup purple candy melts

¾ cup yellow candy melts

Food coloring (optional)

1 ½ cups powdered sugar, divided

¼ cup green sanding sugar

¼ cup purple sanding sugar

¼ cup yellow sanding sugar

2 cups M&Ms or chocolate candies

Directions:

In a microwave-safe bowl, add 3 ½ tablespoons peanut butter, 1 teaspoon oil, ¾ cup purple candy melts. Heat on high for 30 seconds. Stir. Continue heating in 15-second increments until the mixture is completely smooth. Add green food coloring to enhance color, if desired. Pour mixture over 3 ½ cups Chex cereal and coat completely. Toss mixture with ½ cup powdered sugar (you can either do this in a large bowl or put the powdered sugar with the Chex cereal in a gallon-sized bag and shake). Once the mixture is coated in powdered sugar, add the green sanding sugar to the mixture and coat it completely. Spread the cereal mixture on a large piece of parchment paper to cool. You can sprinkle a little more colored sanding sugar on it at this point if needed. Repeat steps 1-3 with the purple candy melts/sanding sugar and then again with the yellow candy melts/sanding sugar. Once the cereal is completely cool, toss it together with the M&Ms. We used combination of the Easter M&Ms (just used the purple, yellow, & green) and purple sixlets.

If you’d like more recipes from Dianna and Alyssa, visit their website – In Fine Taste.