This is a recipe for Seafood lovers everywhere

Chef Lesli with Harmons is in the Good Things Utah Kitchen today showing their recipe for Scallops with Mushroom Brandy Cream Sauce, get the details below and then print for your cookbook at home.

Total Time: 20 Minutes

Difficulty: Level 1

Serves: 4

Ingredients you will need:

20 jumbo sea scallops

Salt and freshly ground white pepper

1 Tbsp high-heat oil, such as canola or grapeseed

6 Tbsp unsalted butter, divided

1 shallot, minced

8 oz oyster mushrooms, minced

1 Tbsp minced fresh flat-leaf parsley, divided

1 Tbsp minced fresh tarragon, divided

2 Tbsp brandy

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 pkg Harmons Spiralized Vegetables, such as carrot or sweet potato, cooked in butter and salt

Instructions:

Liberally season both sides of scallops with salt and pepper.

In a frying pan over medium-high heat, add oil and 2 tablespoons butter. Add scallops and cook until no longer translucent and golden brown on the first side, 2-3 minutes. Turn over and sear on the second side until golden brown, 2-3 minutes. Transfer scallops to a plate and let rest.

To the same pan over medium-high heat, add the remaining 4 tablespoons butter, shallots, and mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, until shallots are translucent and mushrooms have no more moisture, about 5 minutes.

Add brandy and cook until the alcohol has evaporated. Add cream, half of the parsley, and tarragon, season with salt and pepper, and cook until the cream has big bubbles at the edges and has thickened. Add scallops back to the pan, tossing to coat. Divide scallops and sauce among 4 plates and serve with vegetables.

Garnish with the remaining half of parsley and tarragon.

ENJOY!

Print for home here.

Find your nearest Harmon’s Location and pick up the ingredients and more that you need.

This article contains sponsored content.