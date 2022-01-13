The quickest and most delicious raisin bran muffins you will ever eat!

GTU Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Good Things Utah) Mary Susan Jenkins is showing viewers how to make the quickest and most delicious raisin bran muffins you will ever eat. The recipe makes a large batter that keeps in the fridge for hot muffins every morning.

The Story Behind Raisin Bran Muffins from Mary Susan:

When I was 16, I went to the beach with one of my very best friends. We had been friends since we were 5-years-old. Her Gran owned a beach house on Sunset Beach in North Carolina. I was excited to finally be able to go to the beach with her.

My friend and I were so excited because I got to drive my own car down. We were able to go out and cruise at night, which is what you do when you are a teenager. We also went shopping at the little boutique shops, and even drove the hour down to Myrtle Beach to meet friends. It was spring break, so it was still a little chilly to get in the water, but we enjoyed a lot of time laying out on the beach.

I remember my friend’s Gran being a classy woman who always wore pearls and fancy dresses when she came to town. I also remember eating her yummy bran muffins. She baked them for us fresh every morning during out beach trip, and man were they delicious. I remembered these muffins for many years and about 15 years after eating them for the first time, I finally asked for the recipe.

Behind the Recipe:

These muffins come together quickly and make a large batch. The great thing about this recipe, and the reason why I was able to have fresh muffins each morning that spring break, is because you can keep the batter in the refrigerator and bake them as needed. Make a mess once and then enjoy them for the following week fresh out of the oven. That is my type of breakfast!

My kids love these muffins just as much as I do and its one of our favorite muffins to make together. Sometimes I will only make half a batch, and then they gobble up the rest of the cereal. No doubt they will become a family favorite of yours too.

Ingredients:

  • 15 oz Raisin Bran cereal
  • 1 qt buttermilk
  • 4 eggs
  • 5 cups flour
  • 3 cups sugar
  • 1 cup vegetable oil
  • 5 tsp baking soda
  • 2 tsp salt
  • 1 TBS cinnamon

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400°.
  2. In a large mixing bowl, combine cereal and buttermilk and let sit 5 minutes until soft and soggy.
  3. Add remaining ingredients and mix until well combined.
  4. Bake in a greased muffin tin for 15-20 minutes until the tops of the muffins are firm and bounce back.
  5. Store leftover batter covered in the fridge for up to 5 days.

Find more recipes from Mary Susan Jenkins on her Blog and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

GTU Sponsors