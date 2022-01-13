(Good Things Utah) Mary Susan Jenkins is showing viewers how to make the quickest and most delicious raisin bran muffins you will ever eat. The recipe makes a large batter that keeps in the fridge for hot muffins every morning.

The Story Behind Raisin Bran Muffins from Mary Susan:

When I was 16, I went to the beach with one of my very best friends. We had been friends since we were 5-years-old. Her Gran owned a beach house on Sunset Beach in North Carolina. I was excited to finally be able to go to the beach with her.

My friend and I were so excited because I got to drive my own car down. We were able to go out and cruise at night, which is what you do when you are a teenager. We also went shopping at the little boutique shops, and even drove the hour down to Myrtle Beach to meet friends. It was spring break, so it was still a little chilly to get in the water, but we enjoyed a lot of time laying out on the beach.

I remember my friend’s Gran being a classy woman who always wore pearls and fancy dresses when she came to town. I also remember eating her yummy bran muffins. She baked them for us fresh every morning during out beach trip, and man were they delicious. I remembered these muffins for many years and about 15 years after eating them for the first time, I finally asked for the recipe.

Behind the Recipe:

These muffins come together quickly and make a large batch. The great thing about this recipe, and the reason why I was able to have fresh muffins each morning that spring break, is because you can keep the batter in the refrigerator and bake them as needed. Make a mess once and then enjoy them for the following week fresh out of the oven. That is my type of breakfast!

My kids love these muffins just as much as I do and its one of our favorite muffins to make together. Sometimes I will only make half a batch, and then they gobble up the rest of the cereal. No doubt they will become a family favorite of yours too.

Ingredients:

15 oz Raisin Bran cereal

1 qt buttermilk

4 eggs

5 cups flour

3 cups sugar

1 cup vegetable oil

5 tsp baking soda

2 tsp salt

1 TBS cinnamon

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400°. In a large mixing bowl, combine cereal and buttermilk and let sit 5 minutes until soft and soggy. Add remaining ingredients and mix until well combined. Bake in a greased muffin tin for 15-20 minutes until the tops of the muffins are firm and bounce back. Store leftover batter covered in the fridge for up to 5 days.

Find more recipes from Mary Susan Jenkins on her Blog and Instagram.