The perfect wild rice bowl recipe

Chef Ryan Lowder from The Daily came by the kitchen to show us a delicious dinner recipe.

Spicy Chickpeas and Tuna

Ingredients:

-2 Roasted, peeled red peppers (canned peppers work great)

-TT Salt

-TT Sambal

-2 cups canned chickpeas

-Bok choy (arugula or romaine also work well)

-Celery bias cut

-Red onion pedals

-Grated carrots

-Good canned tuna

Directions:

1. Peel the peppers and place in a blender.

2. Add salt and sambal until peak deliciousness and desired heat (from sambal) are achieved. Mix chickpeas with Sambal.

3. Toss the vegetables with salt, olive oil, sunflower seeds and rice vinegar. Add the chickpea sambal mix and then the canned tuna.

Rice Bowl

Ingredients:

-1 cup wild rice

-4 cups water

-A pinch of salt

-Cook rice in a rice cooker or on the stove top

-2 tablespoon curry powder

-1 cup coconut milk

-1 teaspoon fresh ginger minced

-1 teaspoon fresh turmeric minced

-1/2 teaspoon garlic minced

-2 tablespoons onion minced

-TT salt

-TT pepper

Directions:

1. Heat canola oil in a pan and add ginger, turmeric, garlic, and onion sauté for a couple minutes.

2. Add coconut milk and curry, cook until add ingredients are tender

3. For egg poaching- Bring a 2 qt pot of water to boil with a tablespoon of vinegar and a tablespoon of salt. Crack eggs (2-4) into a small cup or plate so it can easily slide into the water. When the water is boiling, turn off burner and swirl the water in one direction. Add eggs, cover for 5 minutes with no heat. Remove eggs with a slotted spoon



Frozen peas work great for this!

Add curry mix to peas in a pan and cook until warm. While it’s cooking, toss your rice with sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, red onion, and a little salt. Place in a bowl. Top with curried peas and finally your egg.

If you like coffee, pastries, breakfast, and lunch, visit The Daily in SLC! They’re open weekdays from 7am-3pm for dine-in and takeaway. Check out their website and Instagram for more info!