The perfect side for any barbecue dish, cornbread that could pass for cake, Add in some honey butter!

(Good Things Utah) Earlier, Shauna showed how to make Southern Style Meatballs and now she is showing the perfect side to pair with any barbecue dish – Cake-like Cornbread!
This is a cornbread that could pass as a cake especially paired with honey-butter. It is super moist and not too sweet.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup softened butter
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1 cup cornmeal
- 1 cup flour
- 1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. salt
Directions:
- In a small bowl, combine butter, sugar, and eggs. Add buttermilk.
- In a separate small bowl, combine cornmeal, flour, baking soda, and salt.
- Combine butter mixture and dry mixture.
- Pour into a 9 x 9 inch greased baking dish.
- Bake in a 350-degree oven for 25 minutes.
Shauna Evans, author of Sweet and Savory: Award-winning Meals Made Easy, Skinny-licious, and 30-Minute Meals for Families. Follow her on Instagram for more delicious recipes.