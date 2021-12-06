The perfect Holiday Mocktails and Cocktails for your next party

(Good Things Utah) Tom Brazil, Lead Bartender and Mixologist with Cheers and Swizzles joins Deena this morning to show her some of the drinks they can make for your holiday party. Today we are checking out a Cranberry Whiskey Mule and also a White Cosmopolitan.

Check out the recipes below for your next Christmas or New Years Eve Party!

White Cosmopolitan

1 1/2 oz. Vodka

1 1/2 oz. White Cranberry Juice

1/4 oz. St Germaine

1/2 oz. Lemon Juice

Garnish with 3 sugar coated cranberries.

Cranberry Whiskey Mule

1 1/2 oz. Whiskey

1/2 oz. Cranberry Juice

1/2 oz. Lime Juice

3 oz. Ginger Beer Lime

Garnish lime and cranberries

Cheers and Swizzles offers professional bartending services for all of your events – Wedding, Celebration of life, Corporate parties, house Parties and Holiday parties. If you book a future party by December 31, 2021 and mention Good Things Utah they are offering a 10% discount.

Don’t hesitate to get that party booked with Cheers and Swizzles on their website!