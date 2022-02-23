(Good Things Utah) The ladies are learning how to make a flakey, layered pie crust and also flakey scones on GTU this morning. Join along and learn the difference and enjoy trying out these recipes at home!

Pumpkin Scone Recipes

Ingredients:

2 1/2 C flour

1 TBSP baking powder

1 tsp salt

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp nutmeg

1/2 tsp allspice

1/8 tsp ginger

1/4 C brown sugar

1 egg

1/2 C butter shredded or cubed and super cold keep in fridge till ready to use

1/2 C pumpkin purée

2 TBSP sour cream

1/4-1/2 C butter milk

2 tsp vanilla

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350* f. Add the first 7 ingredients to a large bowl mix and set aside. To a medium bowl cream together sugar, egg, pumpkin purée, sour cream, and vanilla. Mix till well incorporated. Pull shredded butter out of the fridge and toss lightly with your flour mixture with dry ingredients. Then make a well in the middle and add your wet mixture to it. Fold in using a spatula or your hand. Once the batter is formed-not over mixed, should still have ribbons of flour in it- add your buttermilk about a 1/4 c to start. You want the batter to be wet but not loose. Mix in just until combined. If the dough is too dry add in a tablespoon of buttermilk at a time. Be sure not to over mix. Set aside and liberally flour a clean surface. Dump your batter out onto the floured surface and dust with flour. Form into a soft ball pressing down lightly to a disk shape about 1 1/2 inch thick. Cut into 8 triangles and place on a lined baking sheet. Brush with reserved buttermilk and top with brown butter. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until it bounces back when you press with your finger.

After scones are baked, allow to cool for about 5 minutes. While they cool, make the brown butter frosting. Start by browning 2 TBSP butter over medium heat. Set aside and allow to cool. Measure out 1/3 c powdered sugar, 1 TBSP maple syrup, 1 tsp vanilla, 1/8 tsp salt, and a splash of milk. Whisk together till nice and smooth. Add in your butter and give it a taste. It’s the best thing so try not to drink it straight 😂. Can make it thicker by adding more sugar and thinner by adding more milk.

Drizzle over cooled scones. Eat and enjoy!!

Pie Crust recipe

Ingredients:

2 1/2 c flour

2 tsp salt

1 1/2 c (2 and a half sticks) cold butter

1 TBSP apple cider vinegar

3-5 TBSP ice cold water

Directions:

Mix together all dry ingredients. Cube up butter and toss into flour mixture. With a pastry cutter, start cutting butter into your flour. I like to start it with this just to break butter down a little bit. Then, using your hands really incorporate all the butter into the flour until it’s about pea sized. Create a well and add in 3 TBSP water and your vinegar. Mix in adding more water till the dough comes together. The dough should hold a form but not be too wet. Divide in half , wrap each portion in plastic wrap and chill in the fridge till ready to use. Using a 3” cookie cutter cut out 18 circles and press onto a greased muffin tin. Dollop 2 TBSP cranberry curd and top with Brie cheese. Sprinkle with coarse salt and bake for 15-20 minutes at 360 f. *optional* add a few rosemary springs on top and enjoy warm.

