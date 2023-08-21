- We’re officially kicking off Good Things Utah Peach Week with fresh peaches on the show from Tagge’s famous fruit. Farmer’s daughter Laci Tagge is here today to talk about all things peachy! Laci says she grew up picking peaches as the family has been in the peach business for 30 years.
- The weather this year has made for an amazing peach season. The wet winter and hot summer has made for the perfect peaches. Laci says now is the beginning of the season where varieties like the super sweet and popular Donut Peach are available but the season doesn’t peak until Labor Day weekend. Then the fan favorite Brigham City Peach Days happens soon after. Laci says her best advice for picking peaches is to feel them gently with your thumb and look for softness. If you can pick a hard peach and let it ripen on your counter, turn it upside down and wait until it softens. If you put the peach in the fridge it will ripen slowly. Laci was nice enough to share the family’s famous Peach Salsa recipe that they sell at the fruit stands just for our viewers:
- Fresh Tagge Peach Salsa
- 1 lb. fresh peaches, diced
- 1 large tomato, diced
- 1/2 small red onion, diced
- 1/2 jalapeno, minced seeds removed
- 2 Tbsp. fresh cilantro
- Chopped juice from 1 large lime
- 1/2 tsp. salt, more to taste
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper, more to taste
- INSTRUCTIONS
- Add chopped peaches, tomatoes, red onion, jalapeno, and cilantro to a medium mixing bowl. Squeeze fresh lime juice and sprinkle salt and pepper over fruit and veggies. Stir to combine ingredients well. Cover and let sit for 15 minutes before serving. Enjoy.
- There are 9 Tagge fruit stands across Northern Utah that you can visit now through October:
- South Temple
- 48 South 700 East
- Masonic Temple
- Foothill
- 1326 South 2100 East
- North of Texaco Gas Station
- 33rd South
- 3119 East 3300 South
- Milo Sport
- Holladay
- 4747 South Holladay Blvd.
- Soho Food Court
- Unit
- 6876 South Highland Dr.
- South Valley Unitarian Church
- Park City
- 4051 Highway 224
- Lutheran Church
- Kamas
- 151 West 200 South
- Kamas, UT. 84036
- Midway
- 920 River Rd. Midway
- Heber Valley Cheese
- Perry Farm
- 3431 South Highway 89
- Perry, Utah 84302
