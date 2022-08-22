Back at it again with a budget-friendly recipe that’s also healthy. Lisa Corrigan with Delish on a Dime offered up a second recipe on National Thrift Shop Day. This time she merged two salads into one. She loves this dish because it’s full of proteins and fiber making it a filling meal. See her recipe to Taco Cobb Salad below.

Ingredients

-Chicken breast

-2 parts olive oil, 1 part lime juice, 1 part taco seasoning

-Romaine lettuce

-Hard boiled eggs, sliced

-Tomatoes, diced

-Bacon, cooked (or bacon bits)

-Avocado, sliced

-Red onion, diced

-Black beans

-Salsa, lime juice, your dressing of choice!

1. Coat your chicken breasts in olive oil, lime juice, and taco seasoning.

2. Cook the chicken in a pan on medium heat for 5-7 minutes on each side. Once the chicken is cooked through, slice it up and set it aside.

3. Assemble your salad with the romaine lettuce, hard boiled eggs, tomatoes, bacon, avocado, red onion, and black beans.

4. Add your chicken.

5. Top it off with salsa, lime juice, and whatever dressing you love! And enjoy!

