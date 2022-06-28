(Good Things Utah) Chef Daniela Oliveira with Harmons is making Sweet Strawberry Horchata today! So heavenly that you will want to keep this recipe handy at home! This recipe can be made in 15 minutes and will make 4 glasses, perfect for a day with your friends by the pool, lake, or even just hanging out!

Ingredients

1 cup sliced almonds

2 cups long-grain white rice

1 cup water (If needed)

4 cups cold water

¾ cup sugar

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 can coconut milk

4 cups whole milk

10 – 12 strawberries (optional)

Directions:

Add rice, almonds, and cinnamon sticks to a high-speed blender. Blend for about 30 – 60 seconds on high speed or until finely pulverized, stopping occasionally and shaking the blender if the mixture sticks to the bottom.

Pour in 1 cup of water, sugar, and vanilla. Blend an additional 30 seconds. If your blender can fit the additional liquid pour in the remaining 2 cups of water, and milk, otherwise pour into a large enough container to fit along with the water and milk.

Cover and chill for 8 – 12 hours

Strain mixture through a fine mesh sieve into a pitcher. If you are making the Strawberry Horchata, blend in the strawberries before serving.

Serve with ice if desired, garnishing with strawberries or cinnamon powder and cinnamon sticks.

