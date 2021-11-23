Sweet Potato Southern Cake with Marshmallow Frosting

GTU Recipes
Posted: / Updated:

(Good Things Utah) – Southern Sweet Potato Cake with Marshmallow Frosting is the perfect cake for fall & Thanksgiving. It’s moist, filled with warm spices, and topped with a sweet fluffy cloud of marshmallow buttercream!

Ingredients

Sweet Potato Cake

  • 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 tsp of cinnamon
  • 1/2 tsp of nutmeg
  • 1 tsp of baking soda
  • 1 tsp of baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp of salt
  • 1/2 cup vegetable oil
  • 1 cup white sugar
  • 3/4 cup brown sugar
  • 2 tsp vanilla 
  • 3 large eggs
  • 2 cups mashed/pureed sweet potato
  • 1/2 cup milk

Marshmallow Frosting

  • 1 cup of butter, softened
  • 1 – 7 oz jar Marshmallow fluff
  • 3 cups of powdered sugar
  • 3 Tbs of milk
  • 1 tsp of vanilla
  • 1/2 cup chopped pecans (optional)

Directions

Sweet Potato Cake

  • Preheat the oven to 350F degrees. Grease and flour a 9×13 inch cake pan.
  • In a medium bowl whisk together the flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, baking soda, baking powder & salt. 
  • In a large bowl beat together the oil, sugars, eggs & vanilla extract until no sugar lumps remain. Then mix in the mashed sweet potato. 
  • With the mixer on low beat in the flour mixture about ½ at a time, alternating with the milk. 
  • Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 50 minutes, or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean. 

Marshmallow Frosting

  • In a large bowl beat the butter until fluffy.
  • Then mix in the marshmallow fluff.
  • Mix in the powdered sugar about 1 cup at a time & the vanilla. Then mix in the milk 1 tablespoon at a time.
  • Frost when cooked, then top with pecans. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

GTU Sponsors