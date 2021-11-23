Sweet Potato Southern Cake with Marshmallow Frosting

(Good Things Utah) – Southern Sweet Potato Cake with Marshmallow Frosting is the perfect cake for fall & Thanksgiving. It’s moist, filled with warm spices, and topped with a sweet fluffy cloud of marshmallow buttercream!
Ingredients
Sweet Potato Cake
- 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp of cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp of nutmeg
- 1 tsp of baking soda
- 1 tsp of baking powder
- 1/2 tsp of salt
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 1 cup white sugar
- 3/4 cup brown sugar
- 2 tsp vanilla
- 3 large eggs
- 2 cups mashed/pureed sweet potato
- 1/2 cup milk
Marshmallow Frosting
- 1 cup of butter, softened
- 1 – 7 oz jar Marshmallow fluff
- 3 cups of powdered sugar
- 3 Tbs of milk
- 1 tsp of vanilla
- 1/2 cup chopped pecans (optional)
Directions
Sweet Potato Cake
- Preheat the oven to 350F degrees. Grease and flour a 9×13 inch cake pan.
- In a medium bowl whisk together the flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, baking soda, baking powder & salt.
- In a large bowl beat together the oil, sugars, eggs & vanilla extract until no sugar lumps remain. Then mix in the mashed sweet potato.
- With the mixer on low beat in the flour mixture about ½ at a time, alternating with the milk.
- Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 50 minutes, or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean.
Marshmallow Frosting
- In a large bowl beat the butter until fluffy.
- Then mix in the marshmallow fluff.
- Mix in the powdered sugar about 1 cup at a time & the vanilla. Then mix in the milk 1 tablespoon at a time.
- Frost when cooked, then top with pecans.