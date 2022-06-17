(Good Things Utah) We were treated to a mouthwatering recipe for Sweet Potato Gnocchi this morning by Chef Brianna Bonelli from The Elevated Kitchen!

Elevated Kitchen is a vegan-prepared meal prep business, created in 2021. They’ve created a way for vegans to enjoy delicious, chef-inspired gourmet meals. For more information, visit them on Instagram at @The_Elevated_Kitchen_ or on Facebook at @TheElevatedKitchen.

To download this recipe to print, click the link here.

Sweet Potato Gnocchi in Vegan Brown Butter and Crispy Sage Sauce

Sweet Potato Gnocchi

TOOLS NEEDED:

Ricer

bread spatula

Colander

Large Sauce Pot

Large nonstick skillet

Sheet pan

knife

cutting board

mixing bowl

INGREDIENTS:

3-4 small-medium gold potatoes

1-2 medium sweet potatoes or yams

2-4 cups of flour (may need more)

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

DIRECTIONS:

Peel Potatoes and rinse excess dirt, bring a large salted pot of water to a boil. Meanwhile, chop potatoes into halves or quarters depending on the size of your potato. Boil potatoes until they are fork tender. Drain potatoes into a colander and let cool or set in the fridge to speed up the cooling process. Once potatoes are cool place, them through a potato ricer (you can buy these in most grocery stores). Once all potatoes are riced, add salt and pepper and 2 cups of flour. Combine all ingredients and work the potatoes into a dough. If the mixture is too wet and sticking to your hands and the table continue to add flour until a soft dough has formed. Cover with a tea towel and let it sit for 10 minutes. Unwrap and lightly flour a surface area. using a bread spatula cut a small piece of dough and roll it into a “golf ball” size. Next, using the middle of your hand roll the dough out into a snake. Using your bread spatula cut dough into 1/4 inch squares (you can leave your gnocchi like this) they will look like small pillows. Place cut gnocchi onto a lightly floured sheet pan (once full you can pop them into the freezer and keep working on the rest of the dough). If you plan to eat these right away add your gnocchi to your boiling water and proceed with the brown butter sauce preparation. If making in advance, wait until the gnocchi is frozen using a spatula gently scrape the gnocchi off the sheet pan into a freezer-safe bag or airtight container and they are good in your freezer for 3-6 months.

Brown Butter Sage Sauce

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 cup (1 stick) vegan butter

Kosher Salt

8 spring garlic cloves (minced)

Heaping pinch of red pepper flakes

1 cup walnuts (pieces and halves) toasted

20 sage leaves, with extra for garnish

Freshly ground black pepper

1 lb Sweet Potato Gnocchi

2-3 tbl apple cider vinegar

2oz grated vegan parmesan

Olive oil

Tarragon

DIRECTIONS: