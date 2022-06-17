(Good Things Utah) We were treated to a mouthwatering recipe for Sweet Potato Gnocchi this morning by Chef Brianna Bonelli from The Elevated Kitchen!
Elevated Kitchen is a vegan-prepared meal prep business, created in 2021. They’ve created a way for vegans to enjoy delicious, chef-inspired gourmet meals. For more information, visit them on Instagram at @The_Elevated_Kitchen_ or on Facebook at @TheElevatedKitchen.
To download this recipe to print, click the link here.
Sweet Potato Gnocchi in Vegan Brown Butter and Crispy Sage Sauce
Sweet Potato Gnocchi
TOOLS NEEDED:
- Ricer
- bread spatula
- Colander
- Large Sauce Pot
- Large nonstick skillet
- Sheet pan
- knife
- cutting board
- mixing bowl
INGREDIENTS:
- 3-4 small-medium gold potatoes
- 1-2 medium sweet potatoes or yams
- 2-4 cups of flour (may need more)
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp pepper
DIRECTIONS:
- Peel Potatoes and rinse excess dirt, bring a large salted pot of water to a boil.
- Meanwhile, chop potatoes into halves or quarters depending on the size of your potato.
- Boil potatoes until they are fork tender.
- Drain potatoes into a colander and let cool or set in the fridge to speed up the cooling process.
- Once potatoes are cool place, them through a potato ricer (you can buy these in most grocery stores).
- Once all potatoes are riced, add salt and pepper and 2 cups of flour.
- Combine all ingredients and work the potatoes into a dough.
- If the mixture is too wet and sticking to your hands and the table continue to add flour until a soft dough has formed.
- Cover with a tea towel and let it sit for 10 minutes.
- Unwrap and lightly flour a surface area. using a bread spatula cut a small piece of dough and roll it into a “golf ball” size.
- Next, using the middle of your hand roll the dough out into a snake.
- Using your bread spatula cut dough into 1/4 inch squares (you can leave your gnocchi like this) they will look like small pillows.
- Place cut gnocchi onto a lightly floured sheet pan (once full you can pop them into the freezer and keep working on the rest of the dough).
- If you plan to eat these right away add your gnocchi to your boiling water and proceed with the brown butter sauce preparation. If making in advance, wait until the gnocchi is frozen using a spatula gently scrape the gnocchi off the sheet pan into a freezer-safe bag or airtight container and they are good in your freezer for 3-6 months.
Brown Butter Sage Sauce
INGREDIENTS:
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) vegan butter
- Kosher Salt
- 8 spring garlic cloves (minced)
- Heaping pinch of red pepper flakes
- 1 cup walnuts (pieces and halves) toasted
- 20 sage leaves, with extra for garnish
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 1 lb Sweet Potato Gnocchi
- 2-3 tbl apple cider vinegar
- 2oz grated vegan parmesan
- Olive oil
- Tarragon
DIRECTIONS:
- Gather all ingredients and prepare garlic by gently peeling its outer layer and finely mincing.
- If walnuts are whole, chop them into small pieces about the size of peas
- Bring a large pot of salted and oiled water to a boil.
- Meanwhile toast walnuts over medium heat gently moving the pan around so they do not burn. Transfer toasted walnuts to a bowl.
- Cut cold butter into 8 pieces and transfer to a large non-stick skillet. Heat the skillet over medium-low heat and cook butter swirling often, until just melted.
- Add walnuts and spring garlic and continue to cook, stirring often with a heat-proof spatula (I like wooden ones). Stir until the walnuts and garlic begin to brown and the butter solids are brown too. (3-4 minutes longer) This will get very foamy and it will be hard to see the bottom of your skillet. Use your spatula and drag it through the butter. You should leave a trail of brown specs in your wake. (this is the toasty, buttery, goodness)
- Add 20 sage leaves and cook (we are still looking on med-low heat) stir constantly until the sage leaves crackle and look dark green and crisp. (about 1 minute more) IF your skillet is browning too quickly add a few splashes of the pasta water to halt the browning process. Add 1 1/2 tsp. salt, 1/2 tsp. fresh black pepper, and 1/2-1 tsp. red pepper flakes (depending on how hot you like it)
- Pasta water should be at a boil, add your pound of fresh gnocchi (the water must be and stay at a full boil) watch this or it can overflow, adjust the heat as needed but don’t let the boiling process stop. You will know the gnocchi is ready when they float to the top. Use a slotted spoon to scoop gnocchi into the brown butter sauce and toss to coat.
- Add 2-3 tbsp. of apple cider vinegar and let cook for another 2 minutes (if you want crispy gnocchi, cook an additional 5-8 minutes over medium heat).
- Serve Immediately with chopped fresh sage and tarragon, a few toasted walnuts, and grated vegan parmesan to taste.