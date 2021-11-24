Sweet Potato Casserole with Meringue

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Gathered in a nondescript room in the corner of the Sandy City Library on Tuesday night, a group of 10 or so teenagers with sky-high aspirations have come to learn the ins of outs of getting into one of the most prestigious universities in the country, the U.S. Naval Academy.

Receiving admission to the Annapolis, Maryland-based service academy involves putting oneself through one of the most grueling college application processes in the country. The class of 2024, for example, saw just 9% of those who began an application receive an offer of appointment. Once you’re in, it’s no cakewalk, either. New Midshipmen candidates must endure a rigorous training period known as ‘Plebe Summer,’ just to prove their mental and physical capacity to endure their time at the Academy.