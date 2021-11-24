Sweet Potato Casserole with Meringue

(Good Things Utah) – This Sweet Potato Casserole is the ultimate Thanksgiving side dish: Crunchy pecan crumble, fluffy toasted meringue, and creamy sweet potato!
Sweet Potato Casserole
Ingredients
- 3½ to 4 cups sweet potatoes, mashed
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 4 Tablespoons buttermilk
- 1 cup chopped candied pecans
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375°F
- Spray a casserole dish with non stick coating (about 2½ quart size)
- Combine the sweet potatoes, sugar, eggs, vanilla, 2 tablespoons of buttermilk or milk and melted butter in a medium bowl using an electric mixer or by hand. Mash thoroughly and pour into casserole dish.
- Bake t for 25-30 minutes, remove from oven and top with chopped pecans, then top with meringue recipe from below and toast with a butane torch or place in 425°F oven until meringue is golden brown!
Italian Meringue
Ingredients
- 1 cup superfine sugar
- 1/3 cup water
- 5 egg whites, at room temperature
- 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar
Directions
- In a small pot over low heat, combine sugar and water. Do not stir. Increase the heat and boil to soft-ball stage until it reaches 235°F, use a candy thermometer for accuracy. Prepare your meringue.
- In the bowl of an electric mixer, whip the eggs whites on low speed until foamy. Add the cream of tartar, increase the speed to medium, and beat until soft peaks form.
- With the mixer running, pour the hot sugar syrup in a thin stream over fluffed egg whites. Beat until the egg whites are stiff and glossy. Spread the meringue over sweet potato casserole and toast accordingly.
This story contains sponsored content.